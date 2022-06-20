Eddie Hearn says Tim Tszyu not ready for Jermell Charlo fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn feels it’s too early for WBO 154-lb mandatory Tim Tszyu to challenge the more seasoned undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo.

Tszyu didn’t look particularly sharp in his U.S debut on March 26th, getting dropped by 34-year-old veteran Terrell Gausha in the first round, and laboring to a 12-round unanimous decision.

The amount of shots that Gausha was able to hit Tszyu with during the fight was disappointing if you’re a fan of the Australian. Tszyu ended up winning by the narrow scores of 114-113, 116-111, and 115-112.

Hearn says he thinks Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) needs a couple of more fights under his belt before taking on the 15-year professional Charlo.

The way that Tszyu looked against Gausha, he needs more than two fights before he’s ready for a fighter like Jermell Charlo. By the time Tszyu is ready to fight Charlo, it’ll be too late because the Texas native will move up to 160.

“I don’t like the Charlo fight for Tim Tszyu,” said Hearn to Wide World of Sports. “I actually think he’s not quite there yet. I think there’s some more development to do.

“He went to America for his American debut, and got dropped but it was a good win. I would actually bring him back here for one or two more.

“They want to roll the dice but it’s another level against Charlo. But you have to take these opportunities when they present themselves, so good luck to him. I think he’s a very good fighter.”

For Tszyu to have a shot at beating Charlo in the next year or two, he’s got to work on his defensive skills because he gets hit too easily.

Tszyu and his promoters feel ready to take the fight with the 32-year-old Charlo now, and it’s not surprising that they’re willing to take the match now.

With Charlo likely to make a move up to 160 soon, Tszyu needs to fight him now before he disappears from the weight class.

Unfortunately for the 27-year-old Tszyu, there aren’t a lot of popular fighters in the 154-lb division at this time, and Charlo is arguably the #1 guy until Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford move up next year.

If Tszyu were to dethrone the aging Charlo, it would mean big money for him overnight, as there would likely be a rematch between them. When Spence and Crawford move up to 154, it would excellent money for Tszyu.