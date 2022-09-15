Eddie Hearn says Spence damaged, picks Crawford to win

Promoter Eddie Hearn feels that Errol Spence Jr is damaged from past injuries from his car crash and his eye injury, and he sees Terence Crawford beating him on November 19th.

Earlier today, it was announced that IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) and WBO champ Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) agreed to terms for a fight on November 19th in Las Vegas.

The contracts haven’t been signed yet, but they’re expected to be once the two fighter’s teams check them over.

Spence has looked impressive since coming back from his car crash and detached retina. In his last fight, he stopped WBA 147-lb champion Yordenis Ugas in the tenth round in a war last April.

Crawford is coming off a tenth round stoppage win over Shawn Porter last October. While Crawford did a better job of beating Porter than Spence did, he didn’t deliberately fight him on the inside the way that Errol did. That’s the difference.

If Crawford had chosen to fight Porter’s fight by battling on the inside, it would have been a lot harder fight for him. That’s not to say Crawford wouldn’t have won, but it would have been a far more grueling bout than it turned out to be.

“A great fight. I’m surprised it’s taken so long, but at least we got it,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV, reacting to the news that Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford is agreed for November 19th.

“Two great welterweights. This is the type of fight that we need in boxing. I’m looking forward to seeing who’s victorious.

“I think Terence Crawford,” said Hearn when asked who wins the Spence vs. Crawford fight. “Maybe if I say both, I’ll just be covering my options.”

It’s easy to pick Crawford, as he’s looked good winning world titles in three weight classes. With that said, the opposition that Crawford has faced while striding through divisions has left a lot to be desired.

“I just think sooner or later, Errol Spence, the damage has been done during his career. The car crash, the eye injury. I think he struggles or will struggle to make 147 as well, and I rate Terence Crawford very highly.

“It’s a 50-50 fight, but if you want me to pick, I pick Terence Crawford,” said Hearn.