Devin Haney ridicules Tank Davis, wants Pitbull Cruz fight

Devin Haney has given up on trying to get a fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis because he feels that guy doesn’t want to face anyone talented.

Haney says Tank Davis, who holds the WBA secondary lightweight title, doesn’t want to fight anyone.

The 23-year-old Haney states that his resume is already better than Tank’s, which shows that he’s not looking to fight anyone of note.

Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) is scheduled to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against George Kambosos Jr in a rematch on October 15th in Melbourne, Australia.

If everything goes smoothly in that fight, Haney says he would like to fight Vasyl Lomachenko or Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.

A fight between Haney and Pitbull Cruz would make a lot of noise if happened. However, Cruz seems to taking it easy, fighting soft opposition until he gets a rematch with Tank Davis.

Cruz isn’t going to take any chances and miss out on a lucrative rematch with Gervonta, so Haney can forget about him as well.

“That’s definitely a fight that I would love. I’ve been calling for Loma for years,” said Devin Haney to Fight Hub TV. “It’s very much a fight that I’m going to entertain after this, but it all starts with October 15th [against George Kambosos Jr].

“Loma is a guy on my hit list for sure. No, I don’t think Tank wants to fight me or nobody else. You look at his record. He’s fought pretty much nobody,” Haney continued.

“He’s 27, and my resume is better than his. I’m the undisputed champion. I don’t feel like he wants to fight anybody, and it’s obvious.

“He’s at 140 right now,” said Haney when asked if he’d be interested in fighting Teofimo Lopez. “I’m at 135, and like I said, I plan to stay, depending on how I feel after the [Kambosos] fight.

“I plan on staying at 135. So that’s not really a fight that I could say, but in the future, I think it’ll be possible.

“I would love that fight. I feel that would be a good fight for boxing,” said Haney about a fight between him and Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. “Stylistically, that’s a good fight for me as well.

“He could possibly be another fighter for me at 135. I would love that fight, though. Stylistically, he has good power, he applies a lot of pressure, and I like those kinds of fighters,” Haney said about Cruz.