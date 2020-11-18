Eddie Hearn says Bob Arum’s comments about Crawford were “disrespectful”

Eddie Hearn thinks Top Rank promoter Bob Arum’s comments about his fighter Terence Crawford were disrespectful, and he says that their relationship is now over with.

Arum was interviewed last Saturday and said he wasn’t sure whether he would resign Crawford, and he’d lost a lot of money on his last couple of fights. He said he wants to see WBO welterweight champion Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) promote his fights.

He brought up Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, and Teofimo Lopez as fighters that helped market their fights.

“I thought it was so disrespectful. This guy is P4P one of the best fighters in the world. You could see by that interview, that relationship’s over,” said Arum to the AK & Barak Showt on SiriusXMBoxing.

Hern said he wants to sign Crawford if he leaves Top Rank next year when his contract expires with them. If Crawford does sign with Hearn, he won’t get the fights that he wants against the PBC welterweights.

Signing with Hearn would put Crawford in the position where he’ll be limited to fighting Jessie Vargas and the other limited welterweights in Hearn’s table.

Arum was very candid when interviewed after the fight. He pointed out whether it’s worth it for him to re-sign him because he’s become expensive. Arum said that if it doesn’t make sense for him to re-sign Crawford, he’ll wish him luck and let him go.

Hearn may find out for himself that Crawford, as talented as he is, doesn’t sell, and he has a hard time getting the other top 147-pounders to face him. If Hearn signs Crawford, he’ll arguably be stuck with Top Rank’s problem.

Hearn has already got a fighter that he’s having a dickens of a time trying to get fights for in Demetrius Andrade.

The last thing that Hearn needs is another fighter like Crawford, who, while highly skilled, doesn’t have a large fan base, and no one wants to fight him. Hearn can’t get the top 154-pounders to face Andrade because he’s talented and has a difficult style.

Crawford is in the same boat as Andrade. He’s too good, and he doesn’t have the popularity to entice the Premier Boxing Champions to fight im. There are welterweights with PBC that want to fight Crawford, but e’s not interested. I’m talking about Yordenis Ugas and Shawn Porter.

Both of those fighters would love to face Crawford, and it would be fights that might lose. But it’s up to Crawford if he wants to stay busy. He seems to think he’s going to get a fight against Manny Pacquiao, but that’s very unlikely.