Eddie Hearn Says A Joseph Parker – Dereck Chisora Fight “Makes Perfect Sense For The Joshua-Ruiz II Undercard In November”

Former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker wants revenge over the two men to have beaten him, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, and the New Zealander is also very much open to a return fight with Andy Ruiz, who he decisioned back in 2016 (this win looking really good in light of Ruiz’ crushing upset of Joshua). But Eddie Hearn, who has Parker under contract for two more fights as per his current deal, wants Parker to fight British warhorse Dereck Chisora next.





Speaking with IFL TV, Hearn said a fight between Parker and Chisora “makes perfect sense for the Joshua-Ruiz under-card in November.” Hearn seems to think the big rematch that will see AJ try and avenge his first pro defeat will go down in the UK. We look forward to the sequel yet no official word has come yet from Ruiz when it comes to where the fight will be held.

As for Parker and Chisora getting it on on the card, this is dependant on Chisora coming through okay in his July 20 fight with Polish warrior Artur Szpilka. But a Parker-Chisora fight does have plenty of appeal to it, even if some fans do feel Chisora, with almost ten defeats on his record, is somewhat past his best and is not too far at all from the end.

“We can push on from here and Parker versus Chisora on the AJ under-card in November makes perfect sense,” Hearn said, adding how fights between Parker and Michael Hunter, Alexander Povetkin and Murat Gassiev are also possible for the future.





Parker would be expected by many to beat Chisora; is far fresher, he is the younger man by a significant margin and he has faster hands. But Chisora really is as tough as they come and he never knows when he’s beaten. It really could make for a great action fight. Parker threw a ton of punches in his win over Alex Leapai on Saturday night and he would likely fight the same way against Chisora. Parker says he wants stoppage wins from here on in. Could he do what only a few men have managed and take out Chisora?

It could be one big, big heavyweight night in the UK in November.