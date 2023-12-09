Eddie Hearn on Haney vs. Prograis winner = Birth of a Superstar

Promoter Eddie Hearn says the winner of tonight’s Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis fight winner be a new “superstar” and could face Ryan Garcia next, as they don’t look too good.

The former undisputed lightweight champion Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) and Prograis will headline on DAZN PPV tonight from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Eddie says the winner of the fight has these options:

Ryan Garcia

Jack Catterall

Teofimo Lopez

Richardson Hitchins

Hearn views the Haney-Prograis fight as a “50-50” one and thinks that WBC light welterweight champion Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) has even more motivation to win due to being given second billing in the promotions and is viewed as the underdog against Haney.

The 25-year-old Haney has never fought at 140 and arguably lost his last fight against Vasily Lomachenko.

Haney-Prograis winner creates new superstar

“With everything on the line, I think the winner of this is going to emerge as a superstar. I think it’s a 50-50 fight,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV about tonight’s Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis contest on DAZN PPV.

“Regis has got the bit between his teeth. He’s the guy with a chip on his shoulder, who thinks, ‘This is my time. I deserve this opportunity.’ I can’t wait. To me, if we don’t make Ryan Garcia against the winner of this fight, that is what DAZN is going to want. It’s two guys on the same platform,” said Hearn.

Ryan Garcia took to social media today to say that he expects him to fight Devin Haney in 2024 after he faces Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero. In other words, Ryan believes Haney will win tonight against Prograis. He didn’t say whether he would want to fight Prograis if he’s victorious.

“The winner of this fight will want the biggest fight in boxing. Because Devin is the star name, and when you do a big pay-per-view card, you generally need that big name in the front,” said Hearn when asked why Haney, the challenger, has his name in front of the champion Prograis in the portion for their fight.

Prograis was fine with second billing

“Regis has all the championship prerequisites,” said Hearn. “You saw him come in second for the weigh-in, and he’ll walk into the ring second. But for the tag-in, for the billing, and for the promotion, it’s Haney-Prograis. Regis was okay with it. He wasn’t over the moon for it, but he’s the bigger name. He’s the [former] undisputed lightweight champion.

“Both guys are making a lot of money, but there’s another level, and that’s what they’re fighting for, as well as the championship. If we don’t come up with the right fight for Devin, then maybe we don’t work with him again,” said Hearn when asked if Haney will re-sign with Matchroom after his fight with Prograis tonight.

“The plan is to work with Haney for the rest of his career, and by the way, he might get beat. I wouldn’t be surprised. It wouldn’t shock me if Haney gets beat [by Prograis]. I think he’s the favorite, but I think it’s a very close fight.

“Ryan Garcia should be trying to win a world championship. That’s what boxing is about, and we know seeing what happens [between Haney & Prograis], a fight with Ryan Garcia will be massive. But it’s going to be the way the winner wins that will determine whether Ryan and Oscar [De La Hoya] will take the fight.

“If Haney looks unbelievable, I don’t think they’ll fight. If Regis Prograis looks like an animal and knocks Devin Haney out, I don’t think they’ll fight. They’re going to have to think they’re going to win,” said Hearn about De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia.

“If they think they can win the fight, they’ll take it. If they don’t, they won’t. It shouldn’t be like that. I’m sure Ryan believes in himself. You’re talking about the WBC light welterweight championship in your weight class on the same platform. It should be, but that’s not how it works.

“They [Ryan] took the Tank fight because the money was crazy. The money here will be big, but they need to believe they can win the fight,” said Hearn.