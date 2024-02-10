Eddie Hearn Eyes Gervonta Davis Clash for Conor Benn, Considers Other Options

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is hopeful he can deliver welterweight Conor Benn a huge fight against Gervonta Davis. Hearn feels that the 27-year-old Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) is ready for a big test after his wins over Peter Dobson and Rafael Orozco.

Benn is as ready as he’s ever going to be for a fight with Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) because he looks like he’s lost a lot from his game since the high point of his career when he knocked out Chris Van Heerden in 2022.

If Hearn can’t get Tank for Benn, he says other options from U.S. and UK fighters. He mentioned Kell Brook, Chris Eubank Jr., and Liam Smith as three possibilities.

Those guys are long in the tooth and arguably a step down from Benn’s recent fight against Dobson. The money will be good for Benn fighting Brook or Smith if he can

“An Unexpected Fight with Intrigue”

“There’s a lot of talk about the Gervonta Davis fight. It’s a fight that we would love to make. It’s an unexpected fight, but Conor Benn is up against it in that fight, but it’ll be the first time in a while that he’s had a big size advantage over someone, and he might need it against a pound-for-pound fighter like Gervonta Davis,” said Eddie Hearn to DAZN Boxing.

It’s not a good sign that Tank Davis has stopped talking about wanting to fight Benn Earlier this week, Tank had been posting on social media about his interest in fighting Benn, but he’s clammed up in the last two days, which could indicate that he’s been told by his management that it’s not a possibility.

Is Davis a Realistic Target?

“That’s a realistic fighter for him?” said Darren Barker about Benn.

“100%,” said Hearn. “Conor wants the biggest fights out there, and everybody is calling out his name. Eubank, I don’t see that happening. So, if he’s [Benn] fighting in the UK, it brings in Kell Brook and Liam Smith. Now, you’ve got the American guys calling him out.

“Errol Spence, Gervonta Davis, and we love the Mario Barrios fight. It’s probably our favorite, the WBC interim world champion [at welterweight]. He needs that big test, and that’ll bring out the best in him. That’ll be next,” said Hearn about Benn.