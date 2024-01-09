Eddie Hearn Bets Big on Callum Smith: “I Fancy It, He Knocks Beterbiev Out!”

Promoter Eddie Hearn is convinced that Callum Smith will defeat Artur Beterbiev to rip his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles away from him this Saturday, January 13th, at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada.

Hearn says Smith is younger, sharper, and stronger than the 38-year-old Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs).

It’s a little surprising that Hearn views Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) as the bigger puncher than Beterbiev, as his KO percentage doesn’t bear that out, but he’s knocked out 100% of his opponents since moving up to the 175-lb division in 2022.

Hearn’s Passionate Backing

Eddie says he signed Callum Smith 13 years ago to his Matchroom Boxing stable, and he’s believed in him, even during the toughest times of his career after his controversial win over John Ryder and his lopsided loss to Canelo Alvarez.

Beterbiev: The Monster, The Obstacle

“I’m going because I fancy it, I really fancy it. We signed Callum Smith thirteen years ago. I’m going because I’m supporting him, and I also believe he’s going to win,” said Eddie Hearn to Matchroom Boxing, picking Callum Smith to dethrone IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev this Saturday night in Quebec City, Canada.

“I see him knocking Beterbiev out. It’s a tough task. Beterbiev is a monster, arguably the #1 light heavyweight in the world. We think it’s Dmitry Bivol or maybe even Callum Smith. Those three. You’ve got Yarde. We’ve got some great light heavyweights.

“It’s doable. I can see it. Every time I think about the fight, I can see it, and if he does do it, it’ll be a massive, massive win for a British fighter, and it’ll take him straight to the undisputed shot against Dmitry Bivol,” said Hearn about Callum being on the cusp of facing Bivol next for the undisputed in Saudi Arabia if he’s victorious against Beterbiev on Saturday night.

“I do, that’s the shot,” said Hearn about his belief that Callum will knock out the 38-year-old Beterbiev with a ‘catch-counter’ left hook. “Beterbiev is aggressive; he does make mistakes.

“You only have to look at the Callum Johnson fight, which was five or six years ago, when he was even more in his prime than he is now. Callum had him all over the place with that left hook.

“I just think Callum Smith is sharper and smarter, and I think he punches harder with that shot. I do believe he’s going to win that fight,” said Hearn about his vision of Smith defeating Beterbiev.