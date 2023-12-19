Dubois aims for redemption against ‘Big Baby’ Miller in Riyadh

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois says Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller is the type of opponent he likes to fight, someone who is going to be standing in front of him, brawling all night this Saturday, December 23rd, when the two battle in a twelve round clash, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Day of Reckoning is available to watch from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia LIVE on DAZN & TNT Sports Box Office for £19.99 in the UK

Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) wants to show the critics that he’s not a quitter after he appeared to give up in the ninth round in his fight against IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last August in Wroclaw, Saudi Arabia.

If that was the only time that the 6’6″ Dubois had quit in a fight, it wouldn’t be as bad, but he made a similar giving-up move in his contest against Joe Joyce in 2020. In that fight, Dubois quit on a knee due to an injured eye.

Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs) is fighting for the fourth time since making a comeback after three years of inactivity in 2022. In Miller’s last fight, he stopped Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne in the sixth round last March.

Miller: The perfect opponent

“He’s doing his part for the show, so let him carry on. I got to make him the quitter and turn it around on all of them,” said Daniel Dubois to Boxing King Media about Jarrell Miller.

“It’s like a world title fight. I’ve had enough time. I’m coming off of a camp. I’m not out of shape at all. I’m always in the gym, always ready. They put it forward to us, and we took it on,” said Dubois.

This is a bigger, stronger, and a more aggressive heavyweight than Diubois’ last opponent, Usyk. If he’s not ready for the power of Miller, he’s going to wind up getting knocked out again, and if that happens, he might as well retire.

“This is the fight that I think I need at this stage. Let’s got for it. No ducking, no dodging in this game. I want to leave a legacy behind that’s remembered and make sure I finish what we started.

“100%, that’s what I like. That’s my cup of tea,” said Dubois about his liking the fact that Jarrell Miller will be standing directly in front of him on Saturday night, looking to slug it out.

“He’s a big unit, you can’t miss him, and whatever else with that. For me as a puncher, this is what I prefer. Come forward fighters, I mix it up with them. Let him carry on. I’ll see him in the ring. That’s how I feel about it. I’ll see him in the ring. I don’t want to burn too much energy on all of that.

“I have to clear the air, and I have to do that by my performance in the ring, and that’ll leave a mark in the ring. Then they’ll have something else to say. Let’s get it on.

“I enjoy get driven about. Chauffeur driven,” said Dubois when told that he always sees his dad driving him around. “It’s good stuff. I’ll think about it after this fight. I’ve got my eye on a few things,” said Dubois when asked if he plans on rewarding himself if he’s victorious by purchasing something.

“I’m going to reward myself after this fight. I’m thinking about it. I’m a warrior. I get the spoils after the victory. I get the spoils of war. A Porsche,” said Dubois when asked what he drives.

“I got a good bond, me and my dad. He takes care of me. It’s a great relationship. He’s gotten me far in my career, and honestly. Without him guiding me every step of the way, I wouldn’t be here.

“It’s paramount that he’s there, doing the guiding and looking out me outside of the ring,” said Dubois about his dad.