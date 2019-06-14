Dorticos vs. Tabiti and Glowacki vs. Briedis make weight for Saturday

Mairis Briedis & Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos & Andrew Tabiti made weight in front of a large crowd ahead of their hotly anticipated WBSS Cruiserweight Semi-Finals and World Championship bouts tomorrow at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.





(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)

IT’S ON! All make weight in Riga

Briedis vs Glowacki, WBSS Cruiserweight Semi-Final & vacant WBC World Championship & WBO World Championship:

WBC Diamond Champion, Mairis Briedis (25-1, 18 KOs), Latvia, 89,9 kg/198.1 lbs:

“I am one hundred percent ready,” said Briedis. “Everyone in this tournament is in great shape and tomorrow we will see great boxing. I am thankful for everyone who showed up today.”

WBO World Champion, Krzysztof Glowacki (31-1, 19 KOs), Poland, 89,6 kg/ 197.5 lbs:

“I feel perfect,“ said Glowacki. “I hope the fight will be exciting, that’s what the fans expect. It is no issue to fight here and I know there will be a lot of Polish fans.”

Dorticos vs Tabiti, WBSS Cruiserweight Semi-Final & vacant IBF Interim World Championship:

Yunier Dorticos (23-1, 21 KOs), Cuba, 90,4 kg / 199.3 lbs:

“Tomorrow he will fight the best he ever fought,” said Dorticos. “‘The KO Doctor’ is going to win, I will take care of business and take him out. I am the number one cruiserweight.”

Andrew Tabiti (17-0, 13 KOs), USA, 90,4 kg / 199.3 lbs:

“I am ready to fight,” said Tabiti. “And ready to give the fans what they wanna see, a good show. I am a puncher too, and people will see tomorrow. I am going to get the victory! And I believe I can KO the ‘KO Doctor’. It means a lot to me to get to the final.”

Information on tickets

Tickets for the hotly-anticipated semi-finals in Riga – Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti – are on sale via bilesuserviss.lv

All the action will be live on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.

WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:

27 April – Cajundome, Lafayette, LA, USA

Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh – Prograis W TKO6

Nonito Donaire vs Stephon Young – Donaire W KO6

18 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk – Taylor W UD12

Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez – Inoue W TKO2

15 June – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti