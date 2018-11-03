Dominic Breazeale: I’ll Be Upset If Fury Wins, I Really Want To Fight Wilder

Dominic Breazeale has not seen action here in 2018 yet, but this will change on December 22 in New York, as the once-beaten heavyweight contender will face Carlos Negron in what is generally being looked at as a stay-busy fight for the 33 year old. Breazeale, highly ranked by the WBC, wants one thing more than anything else: a shot at WBC heavyweight ruler Deontay Wilder.





These two do not like each other – this the result of the brawl the two big men got into back in February of last year, in the hotel lobby after both men had won their actual in-the-ring fights – and Breazeale says he is worried two scenarios could serve to prevent him from making Wilder pay for cheap-shotting him in front of his family. Breazeale as quoted by RingTV.com, says he fears Wilder will avoid him, while he is also concerned Tyson Fury may beat him to it and become the first man to defeat Wilder, in their fast-approaching December 1st fight.

“I’ve been ready to fight Wilder since last November,” Breazeale said yesterday. “I think he’s going to try to avoid me as much as possible. If somebody told me I had to fight Dominic Breazeale, I would do the same thing, I don’t want to fight myself. It’s a daunting task. My main focus is on this fight and securing the title shot. I’m preparing for Carlos Negron like he’s Deontay Wilder. I would be a little upset if Tyson Fury wins because I really want to face Wilder.”

In his sole pro loss, Breazeale, 19-1(17) was stopped in seven by Anthony Joshua is a title shot. In truth, despite his lofty ranking with the WBC, Breazeale has not done too much to earn a second go at world glory. That said, Breazeale and Wilder have their history and the fight makes for a great story. Now, can Wilder get past Fury, and if not, where would that leave the man known as “Trouble?” No way does Breazeale get a second go at AJ. Breazeale will be taking a break from training so as to tune into the Wilder-Fury affair in Los Angeles.

As for Negron, 20-1(16), he is big at 6’6” and he can punch. Breazeale had better not take his eye off the ball as far as this, his first fight since last November, goes.