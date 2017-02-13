Boxing News 24/7


Documentary: A brief chronology of the 1990s heavyweight division

- Leave a Comment

The 1990s was one of the greatest decades in the history of professional boxing. It had some of the highest regarded champions of all time, some of the best match-ups of all time, the biggest upset in sports history, one of the most amazing trilogies ever, and a slew of talented and entertaining boxers who helped make this such a magical time in heavyweight history.


The 1990s saw 5 different undisputed champions. Mike Tyson, Buster Douglas, Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe, and Lennox Lewis all held that distinction at one time or another during this period. In addition to those 5, George Foreman, Michael Moorer, and Shannon Briggs had all been recognized with the lineal claim. And beyond them, other title holders during this time included Bruce Seldon, Oliver McCall, and Frank Bruno.

Future champions Oleg Maskaev, Hasim Rahman, John Ruiz, Chris Byrd, and brothers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko also competed in this era, as did former champions like Tim Witherspoon, Tony Tucker, Michael Dokes, and the great Larry Holmes. And then of course there were some other excellent contenders who never won titles such as Andrew Golota, David Tua, Ike Ibeabuchi, Tommy Morrison, and Razor Ruddock.

READ  The Golden Age of Heavyweight Boxing

This edition of Rummy’s Corner attempts to provide fans with a chronological recap of all the key moments that unfolded in the heavyweight division between January 1, 1990 and December 31, 1999. It follows the path of all the major world titles from the time – the WBA, WBC, and IBF, as well as the lineal “title” – from the start of 1990 when Tyson held all of the titles, throughout the mid-90s when the titles became splintered, and ending with the conclusion of 1999 when Lennox Lewis had successfully reunified all of the major world titles.

It is my sincere hope that boxing fans, especially fans of the 90s heavyweight landscape, will be provided with a pleasant stroll down memory lane. Please watch and enjoy the video!

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Documentary: A brief chronology of the 1990s heavyweight division

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Michael Koncz says Manny Pacquiao’s next fight will “100 percent be in the UAE”
All time great Joe Calzaghe gets manager’s license, signs up two Olympians
Shannon Briggs motivated to become first man to win heavyweight titles in three separate decades
Manny Pacquiao asks his fans: who do you want me to fight next? Lists four names to choose from
Has The British Heavyweight Title Lost Its Appeal??
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Roy Jones Junior-Bobby Gunn on Friday: another disaster for the once untouchable great?

There was a time when defeat, let alone a nasty KO defeat, was an utterly unthinkable fate for the sublime...

Close