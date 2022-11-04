Dmitry Bivol – Zurdo Ramirez – final face-off & weigh-in results

Dmitry Bivol weighed in at 174.7 pounds, and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez came in at 174.6 lbs for Saturday’s title fight, live on DAZN from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) and the confident-looking Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) had a prolonged staredown during the final face-off for their 1:30 p.m ET card live on DAZN.

Despite the long face-off, Ramirez looked placid, with no hint of hostility on his face. In contrast, the champion Bivol had a menacing look about him, as if he intends to harm Ramirez on Saturday night.

Like always, the taller, heavier Ramirez will attempt to take the fight to the inside and nail Bivol with body shots. Bivol will use his jab, combinations, and attack with his usual in-and-out style.

Ramirez is a lot slower than Bivol and uses a style that is not uncommon in Mexican boxing. Bivol did really well against that style in his one-sided win over Canelo Alvarez last May.

What gives Ramirez a good chance of winning is his size. He’s not truly a light heavyweight. In reality, Ramirez is cruiserweight, who can still drain down to make the 175-lb limit.

Bivol has never fought cruiserweight before, and it could be a problem for him if he’s unable to stay on the move all night.

Undercard weights:

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov 130 vs. Zelfa Barrett 130

Chantelle Cameron 139.6 vs. Jessica McCaskill 139.3

Galal Yafai 111.8 vs. Gohan Rodriguez 110.9

Kal Yafai 120.6 vs. Jerald Paclar 117.5

Campbell Hatton 139.3 vs. Denis Bartos 137.6

“It’s a dream come true. We’re in Abu Dhabi about to host one of the fights of the year [Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez] and one of the times of the year to really make an impact for the sport in this region,” said Eddie Hearn to DAZN Boxing.

“I think on Saturday night, we’ve got a special night for many reasons, including the main event and the card as well. I just think everybody is lucky to be here, and everyone has enjoyed it. This is a big moment for us as a business as we continue to expand globally.

“Every new territory is a box ticked. I think you have to look at the investment in the Middle East. You’re going to see over 10,000 people in there on Saturday. The atmosphere is going to be fantastic. You’re going to get an unbelievable night.

“I see someone who is hell-bent on his legacy and becoming a great in the sport,” Hearn said about Bivol.

“He controls the distance so well, whether it’s on the front foot and the back foot. He knows how to get out of trouble and fires straight back,” said Darren Barker about Bivol.

“That’s what’s so impressive about him. When he avoids shots, he makes sure he comes back with razor-sharp counters. He really, really is an intelligent fighter.

“I must say, looking at the guys on the scales, Ramirez looks huge; he really does. It’s so impressive that he was able to make super middleweight three years ago. I just feel that a little bit of difference in ring IQ that will get Bivol over the edge.

“But like I say, I would not be shocked on Sunday morning, ‘That’s the new star of boxing,” said Barker about Zurdo Ramirez.