Dmitry Bivol Says Saudis Want To Make Four-Belt Clash Between Himself And Beterbiev

We’re all set to get the four-belt heavyweight unification fight we all want in 2024, with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to box in February and moving down quite a few pounds; we will also hopefully get to see the four-belt light heavyweight unification showdown that is Artur Beterbiev Vs. Dmitry Bivol next year.

If a fight fan were to list each fight he or she really wanted to see in each weight division, it’s highly likely a fight between the two unbeaten Russian 175-pounders would make the cut in that division.

And Bivol, who will face live underdog Lyndon Arthur on this Saturday’s big “Day of Reckoning” card, this the reigning WBA champ’s first fight in over a year, says a fight between him and Beterbiev may be made in Saudi Arabia.

Bivol, last seen comprehensively outboxing and defeating Gilberto Ramirez, says that when he signed on for the Arthur fight, discussions took place regarding the Beterbiev unification.

“It’s a big goal, and when we signed the contract, we discussed not only fighting against Lyndon Arthur, we discussed about another fight too for four belts,” Bivol said in speaking with Matchroom Boxing. “We discussed undisputed. They want to make this fight, and they can make this fight. This is really good for me. It’s what I need.”

The Saudi moneymen have shown that they can make the fights and the cards they want, and it seems that as long as both Bivol and Beterbiev want the fight, there will be no issue getting it done. Certainly, money is no issue as far as the Saudis are concerned. And what a great fight this one really is. Bivol, the superb boxer, against Beterbiev, the tank-like, destructive puncher who has never once gone the distance in a pro fight.

175-pound supremacy would/will be at stake when these two collide.

But first, Bivol, 21-0(11), has to take care of business against Arthur, 23-1(16). While Beterbiev, 19-0(19) and the reigning IBF/WBO/WBC light heavyweight champ, must come through his January fight with Callum Smith, 29-1(21).

But all being well, it will be Bivol Vs. Beterbiev in 2024. Who wins this fight?!