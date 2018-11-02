Dillian Whyte Wants To “Smash” Dereck Chisora, And His Manager

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte really does seem to be a man who wants to fight just about everybody. During his recent career, Whyte has called out: Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz, Jarrell Miller, Dereck Chisora, Shannon Briggs – and now David Haye. It seems Whyte has not got enough action on his plate with his upcoming December 22 rematch with Chisora.





Speaking with Sky Sports after the official presser to announce “The Brawl To Settle It All,” the once-beaten contender seemed to be urging Haye, Chisora’s new manager, to come out of retirement to fight him.

“The option is there, if he wants it, after I beat Chisora,” Whyte said on the subject of a fight with the retired Haye. “He can roll the dice one last time. I would smash David. I wanted the fight from years ago. He looks like a light-heavyweight now.”

Nothing can ever be ruled out in this sport, but a Haye comeback does seem extremely unlikely at this stage. Haye was comprehensively done in by Tony Bellew back in May, suffering a nasty fifth-round KO defeat, and the 38 year old does seem content working, as he put it, “on the safe side of the ropes.” True, a Haye-Whyte fight would have been very interesting a few years ago, but not now. Whyte should be concentrating fully on his rematch with Chisora.

The first fight was an absolute war, a modern day classic, and the sequel, kicking off at round-13, as has been said, promises to be just as hard, just as brutal. Fight-one could have gone either way (despite Whyte saying he feels he won by three rounds) and this is a rematch that needed to take place. Whyte will have his work cut out, unless of course Chisora has nothing left (which could turn out to be the case, who knows). And with a potential rematch with Joshua on the cards if he wins, Whyte doesn’t need to be calling out anyone else.

Certainly not a retired former fighter turned manager.