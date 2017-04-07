Dillian Whyte shopping for a big name for June fight: Jennings, Wach, Szpilka, Washington all possible

British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte, last seen going to war in an absolute thriller with fellow Brit Dereck Chisora, is aiming for a big name to fight in June. Whyte, beaten only by current IBF champ Anthony Joshua, believes he is “just a fight or two from a world title.”

The tough and skilled contender has told ESPN that his preferred choice of opponent for his June bout is twice-beaten Philly fighter Bryant Jennings, but how other former world title challengers Mariusz Wach, Artur Szpilka and Gerald Washington are also on his current hit list.





As Whyte explained, he wants to make a statement by doing “a better job” on one of the four former title challengers than the respective champs who defended against them were able to do.

“I’m the main event in June but I don’t know the opponent yet,” Whyte told ESPN. “We are trying to get some kind of eliminator and are waiting to see the best route to go. There’s the likes of Wach and Jennings, who both lost to Wladimir Klitschko and Szpilka and Washington, who both lost to Deontay Wilder. If I can get in there and do a better job than those champions did then it secures my place as a world title challenger.”

Whyte added how Jennings, who he recently confronted (ahead of the Bellew-Haye fight) is definitely his first choice, but that he is ready for any of the listed names. Whyte also says a second fight with Chisora “will always be there,” and that it’s possible the two could meet again in a final WBC eliminator in December (providing Chisora beats Robert Helenius in their May return fight).

Whyte against either Wach, Jennings, Washington or Szpilka would certainly be of interest, however. British fans would likely pay good money to see “The Body Snatcher” swap leather with either Polish giant Wach (who went 12 with Wlad), Jennings (who also took Klitshcko the full 12), Washington (last seen giving Wilder a decent tussle for four rounds before being KO’d) or another tough Pole in Szpilka (who also tested the reigning WBC champ).

Now, which fighter can promoter Eddie Hearn lure over to the UK this June?