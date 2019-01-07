Dillian Whyte: Joshua Is Taking Mediocre And Easy Fights And Making A Load Of Money

Dillian Whyte is pretty frustrated right now. Having called for, and earned, his world title shot at Anthony Joshua – who he called out face-to-face after his December 22 KO win over Dereck Chisora, AJ being at ringside – Whyte is concerned Joshua will not fight him. Instead, the once-beaten contender told The Sports Bar, Joshua is now “going into the business thinking ‘I can have mediocre, easy fights and still make a load of money’ so why not?’”





Whyte says he has heard Joshua will next fight Jarrell Miller and that he himself will be very much left out in the cold.

“I called him out there live thinking the fight could be made and I was very disappointed with Anthony’s response,” Whyte said. “I was ready for him to say ‘Okay, let’s get it on.’ Wilder is not going to fight him because he doesn’t want it and is fighting Tyson Fury. But from his answer – and the way he was acting – I think AJ might want the fight, but I don’t think his team wants the fight. I think AJ is going into the business now thinking, ‘I can have mediocre, easy fights and still make a load of money’ so why not?”

Whyte added how in his opinion AJ showed he didn’t want to fight Wilder but that he could have when Wilder “came over with the $50 million (offer).” So is Joshua running the risk of alienating his fans by fighting, as Whyte put it, “mediocre, easy fights?” A Miller fight might prove interesting enough to some, but we all know who Joshua should be fighting – Wilder/Fury and the deserving Whyte.





Bottom line: it should be one of these three guys next for AJ. And with Wilder and Fury currently working on their big, demanded rematch, it seems it should be Whyte next. Some fans may not be in a rush to see a rematch of the December 2015 fight (that saw AJ recover from being wobbled to stop Whyte in the seventh-round of an exciting battle), but with Wilder and Fury currently available, who else is there but Whyte?