Dillian Whyte In Mandatory Position At Last, But Does He Beat Wilder Or Fury?

The hardest working heavyweight contender out there today, Dillian Whyte, after such a long slog, at last finds himself in the mandatory position for a shot at a world title; the WBC crown. After big wins in “final eliminators” with Lucas Browne and Joseph Parker, with good wins over Robert Helenius and Dereck Chisora also picked up during this time, Whyte did it again last in seeing off a tough, unbeaten contender in Oscar Rivas.





Promoter Eddie Hearn says Whyte will have what will largely amount to a keep-busy fight before the end of the year, and then get his shot at whoever it is who holds the WBC title in May of 2020. Deontay Wilder will fight Luis Ortiz in a return fight, then, all being well, face Tyson Fury in another rematch. Who wins when Wilder and Fury collide again is a big question all by itself (and this of course is assuming Wilder beats Ortiz again), but does Whyte have what it takes to beat either man?

As Hearn said after last night’s exciting win over Rivas (Whyte again proving he is never in a dull fight), Whyte is a good fighter who can also be vulnerable, and this is what makes him so exciting. Whyte against Wilder really does have all the potential, all the necessary ingredients to make for one heck of an explosive fight. Both guys can really punch, both men are not too hard at all to hit and both have a big heart.

With Wilder, a quick and devastating KO is a possibility in any fight, this one included, but barring that, Wilder Vs. Whyte has the makings of a violent classic.





As for Whyte against the taller, slicker, much harder to hit Fury, this fight would be a classic boxer Vs. puncher showdown. Fury could well make Whyte look quite raw and wild, foolish even, and administer a boxing lesson to him. But Whyte is no easily discouraged fighter and he would keep coming after Fury all night long.

In terms of his best chance of becoming WBC champion, a Wilder fight looks the better, more stylistically suiting fight for Whyte, 26-1(18). But whoever it is he fights next May, Whyte will be giving his all to get the win.