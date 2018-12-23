Dillian Whyte Does A Job On Chisora – And In Selling A Rematch With Anthony Joshua?

There is no doubt about it, Dillian Whyte is by far and away the most deserving world heavyweight title challenger out there. Whyte has reeled off big elimination wins over Lucas Browne and Joseph Parker, and, last night, he brutally and impressively KO’d a fiercely determined Dereck Chisora. Not only did Whyte play his part in his second classic rumble this year (his up-from-the-floor win over Parker certainly sent the fans home happy), and not only did he show he has genuine one-punch power, Whyte also managed to turn some of Anthony Joshua’s fans against AJ.









Joshua was doing co-commentary for last night’s savage fight, and afterwards, thanks to the WBA/WBO/IBF ruler calling Whyte “an idiot,” some boos were to be heard inside the packed out O2 Arena. Whyte has earned his shot at Joshua, a rematch he has wanted since losing (in another thriller) to a 14-0 AJ three years ago, and he did a great job in selling it last night.

Of course the majority of fans still prefer to see a Joshua-Deontay Wilder clash next – but Joshua did say last night that if it’s not Wilder next, he is willing to give Whyte a shot at his belts.









“Dillian’s an idiot, because I showed him some respect. I knocked him clean out when we fought, but I said let’s forget that because we have both improved so let’s prove who is the better fighter now,” Joshua said to Sky Sports. “He starts piping up, I said ‘All right, cool.’ I’m quite respectful but if Dillian steps in the ring with me you better believe me, none of these heavyweights are on my level, and I keep my lid on because I don’t want to explode on none of them. If Dillian’s serious, he can get this work as well, but when the crowd want to see this fight with Dillian, I don’t want to hear no talk when I whoop him, ‘Oh, he has had an easy touch, you should have fought Wilder.’ Any of them are free to step in that ring with me. Everyone knows I need to fight Wilder, I’m ready. I’m proud of what Dillian has done. If it’s not Wilder, it’s Whyte over [Jarrell] Miller.”

As far as Joshua goes, this is probably as angry as we have seen him outside of the ring.

Before last night’s great fight, there wasn’t anything like a burning desire from fans to see a Joshua-Whyte II. But have things changed now? Has Whyte improved since December of 2015, to the point that he could perhaps hit, hurt and take out Joshua?

It’s definitely a rematch that would sell and again, Whyte has more than earned his shot at the big one. If Wilder fights that massive return fight with Tyson Fury next, look for AJ to rumble with “The Body Snatcher” in a rematch of his own. And what great action both of these fights should guarantee. And then the two winners could collide, right!

The heavyweight division is churning out excellent fights in conveyor-belt fashion right now.