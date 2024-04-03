Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Undercard: Barboza vs. McComb in Co-feature

Light welterweight contender Arnold Barboza Jr. will fight Sean McComb in the chief support bout on the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia card on April 20th on DAZN PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Barboza-McComb is the emerald gem on the undercard, and it should be exciting for as long as it lasts. Barboza Jr. (29-0, 11 KOs) is viewed by many as a future world champion in waiting. McComb, a tough-as-they-come contender, will be an excellent test for Barboza.

It’s a tad bit late for the promoters of the April 20th event to announce the undercard for the Haney-Garcia card, but it obviously took time to assemble the fighters.

Fans are picky when it comes to ordering PPV events, especially when the asking price is $80 for U.S. fans and £19.99 in the UK, like this one. The Brits are getting the event for a steal compared to American fans, who will have to pay an arm and a leg for it.

Where the UK fans will come off badly is they’ll need to stay up until early in the morning to watch the event at 4:00 am, so you have to factor that in. I’m sure UK fans wouldn’t mind paying as much as Americans if they didn’t have to stay up all night to see it.

DAZN PPV Undercard for April 20th

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb: *Co-feature

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe

John “Scrappy” Ramirez vs. David Jimenez

Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Fans are grumbling on social media, roasting the collection of fighters announced for the Haney-Garcia undercard, and complaining that they’re not good enough fights to match the high PPV prices for the event.

It wouldn’t be a big deal if the headliner between WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) were viewed as a 50-50 fight instead of a mismatch in favor of Devin. Ryan’s oddball behavior during the build-up to the April 20th event has arguably hurt interest, and it could be one of the factors for the low ticket sales.

Also, a problem is Haney’s boring fighting style, which involves a lot of hugging, jabbing, and hitting & running. In this era, fans prefer watching exciting fighters like Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Canelo Alvarez brawl. Haney’s fighting style is one that doesn’t connect with this generation of fans. He’d have been perfect in the Mayweather era.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and now it’s here, I plan to grab it with both hands.” said Sean McComb. “Arnold is a great fighter – but so am I. It’s going to be a great fight. Thanks to Golden boy and