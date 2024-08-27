Brian Norman Sr. Confirms Boots Ennis Fight is “Very Close”

Trainer Brian Norman Sr. says a deal is “very close” for a welterweight unification fight between his son, Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis for November 9th in Boots’ hometown in Philadelphia.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wants to put together a deal for his fighter Ennis to capture a second title at 147 to focus on winning the four belts. Norman Jr. is the most eager of the three champions to face Boots.

A Star-Making Opportunity for Norman Jr.

Norman, 23, won many new fans with his tenth-round knockout victory over Giovani Santillan on May 18th in San Diago earlier this year. He has an old-school style of fighting that fans enjoy because it’s entertaining, pure brawling. That type of fighting style wins fans in the U.S., not the boring stuff we see from safety-first fighters.

If Norman Jr. defeats Ennis, he will be transformed into a star overnight due to his fan-friendly style. He’s the closest thing to Gervonta Davis that one can find at welterweight.

Norman will be the underdog to Boots, but you can’t rule out a victory for the Georgia native because he will bring power, pressure, and heat. Ennis gets hit a lot, and that’s not good for him going up against a puncher like Norman Jr.

That performance by Norman Jr. was impressive, as he beat up the previously undefeated Santillan, finishing him with a huge uppercut in the tenth round of a war. As Santillan lay on the canvas, Norman Jr. crouched down to inspect him. The picture went viral.

Norman Sr.: “We’re Gonna Make It Happen”

“We want this fight to happen, Ennis wants this fight to happen, the welterweight division needs this fight to happen, and we’re gonna make it happen,” said Brian Norman Sr. to BrunchBoxing.

It’s unclear what Top Rank thinks about Norman Jr. fighting Boots Ennis because there was talk about Teofimo Lopez moving up from 140 to challenge Brian for his WBO welterweight title. That would be a nightmarish fight for Teo.