Devin Haney expects to be improved against George Kambosos on Saturday

Devin Haney says he’s improved from his previous fight with George Kambosos Jr last June, and he’s ready to show the fans the progress he’s made this Saturday when he faces the former unified lightweight champion at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) has studied his fight with Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) and noted the mistakes he made against him. He will not make those same mistakes on Saturday, which could make it a short night for Kambosos if everything goes right.

Kambosos has probably been living in the gym since his loss, and it’s going to be interesting to see if he’s improved any from the last time he fought Haney.

If Haney wins, he says he’s going to decide whether to stay at 135 and defend against Vasyl Lomachenko or move up to 140.

He also says he’d be interested potentially in facing Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, but unfortunately, that’s a fight that has very little chance of happening.

“I wouldn’t say that Tank is a bigger money fight than Ryan [Garcia]. I think they’re about the same,” said Devin Haney to Secondsout. “Loma is the easier fight to make, but Tank is the bigger fight.

“Tank is the fight that I would want more. It’s bigger with more money, obviously, but Loma is the fight for legacy, bragging rights, and the easiest to make.

“It’s not important to me, but it caught my attention that guys who don’t even hold the Ring belt is on the Ring list. But it’s an opinionated list. There are no facts behind any of these lists,” said Haney about his unhappiness about not being ranked on Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound list.

“You can’t take nothing personal. It’s all business. There are definitely adjustments that he’s going to make, and there are definitely adjustments that I’m going to need to make, and I will make,” Haney continued.

“The first fight wasn’t flawless for me. I made mistakes, obviously,” said Haney. “Every fight you get better. So we’ve been studying the fight and studying the things he did wrong and the mistakes that he made, and I made. We’ll go back in the second fight and be even better.

“It’s all a business. Tank admitted that he never asked to make a fight with me. You have to ask him, but it’s pretty self-explanatory why. He doesn’t want a fight with me.

“My style is kryptonite with him, and we’ll show when we link up in the ring one day, hopefully,” said Haney.