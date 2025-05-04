Anthony Joshua Asks, “When Do You Want Me Back?” Reveals Impending Elbow Surgery

Former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua was at the Canelo Alvarez-William Scull fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and, prior to the fight that AJ may or may not have been able to stay awake through (the duller than dull fight having broken the Punch-Stat record for least punches landed in a 12-round fight), he was asked about his plans.

Joshua, who has not fought since being blasted to stunning fifth round defeat by Daniel Dubois in September, had a few things to say on the subject of his future. AJ began by asking us, the people, when we want to see him back in the ring.

“When do you want me back people? I’m trying to get my body right,” Joshua said in speaking with Mail Sport. “I’ve got to have surgery on my elbow. A small surgery some time in May. That will see me out of the gym for maybe 6 to 8 weeks. As soon as I’m healed I’ll be back. I’ve gotta do my rehab, really. My body has been through the works innit. If I want to be here for the long time I just want to make sure my body is really, really good before I get back in the ring. Sooner than later. I’m still training but I’m just kind of rebuilding. What it is basically….to be good is not enough in boxing, if you want to be world champion you’ve got to be great. Throughout the last year or so, especially my last fight I was good but not great.”

But can Joshua, 28-4(25) ever be great again? Did Dubois effectively end Joshua’s career, at least at elite level, with his brutal KO win? This is the question fans will ask until AJ comes back and does some big things once again, if he is capable of doing so. How long will Joshua carry on fighting for is another good question. When AJ says “if I want to be here for a long time I just want to make sure my body is really good,” it sure sounds like he wants to remain fighting for some time to come.

As things stand, it seems AJ will box just once here in 2025. As for the future after that, we will all have to wait and see. At age 35, Joshua could conceivably have a few years left yet. But how will that body hold up, his chin in particular?

Of course, that still-massive fight with Tyson Fury is still out there for Joshua. Maybe.