Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev II this Saturday, July 9th on DAZN

Dereck Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) and former two-time heavyweight world title challenger Kubrat Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) are meeting for a rematch next Saturday, July 9th, live on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London, England.

These are two older heavyweights past their prime but are well known enough to attract a viewing audience on DAZN.

The 41-year-old Pulev can still box superbly for his age, and he’ll likely defeat the 38-year-old Chisora if he doesn’t get clipped.

With both fighters coming off losses, they’ve got nothing to lose in their rematch. Pulev beat Chisora by a 12-round split decision in May 2016. The scores were 116-112, 118-110 for Pulev, and 115-113 for Chisora.

Pulev beat Chisora decisively, and the only reason for a rematch is for business purposes. Chisora’s career has tanked badly since his loss to Pulev, with him going 7-6 in his last 13 fights, and he hasn’t won since 2019.

The 38-year-old Chisora is coming into the fight with Pulev with a 3-fight losing streak, and he needs a win in the worst way.

Chisora’s punching power gives him a chance in this fight if he can get to the chin of the 6’4 1/2″ Pulev to hurt him. In their battle six years ago in 2016, Pulev easily blocked Chisora’s wide shots and peppered him with stiff jabs to the face throughout the 12-round contest.

Since Pulev’s win over Chisora, he’s gone 6-1, losing only to former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua by a ninth-round knockout in December 2020.

“I beat him one time. How many times do you want me to beat him?” said Pulev to Matchroom about his rematch with Chisora on July 9th.

“Then, a couple of days, I think about this. He’s still dangerous, and he’s still a very good fighter. It’s still an interesting fight. This is most important.

“He was very motivated and very dangerous,” said Pulev about his 2016 fight with Chisora. “Just punch, punch, punch, and I was very precise. Power is nothing without control. That’s very important,” said Pulev.

Many years have gone by since Pulev and Chisora fought in 2016, and neither of them is the same fighters they once were. Of the two, the 41-year-old Pulev looks like he still has a little left in the tank.

“You lose your energy when you’re not exactly concentrated and effective. We know his strategy. Just go and crush him. It’s always the same,” Pulev said.

“Always the same? I’m going to outbox this guy,” said Chisora.

Kubrat Pulev: “How are you going to win, Derek?” to Matchroom Boxing.

Derek Chisora: “I’m going to bring war.”

Pulev: “You brought war last time [in their 2016 fight]. What is different now?

Chisora: “A big difference. You’re older, and I’m younger.”

Pulev: “Me?

Chisora: “Yeah.”

Pulev: “You’re talking to me?”

Chisora: “Yeah, I’m talking to you.”

Pulev: “Okay, this is your better?”

Chisora: “Whatever way, I’m going to beat you.”

Pulev: “How?”

Chisora: “You’ll see on the day of the fight. You’ll see.”