Dereck Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev: Rematch Official For July 9 @ O2 London

Veteran heavyweights Dereck Chisora and Kubrat Pulev will face one another in a return fight on July 9, the venue The O2 in London. 38 year old warrior Chisora, 32-12(23) was to have fought Adam Kownacki (Chisora signing his part of the deal) yet the fight fell through and now Chisora has a chance to avenge his 2016 decision loss to Pulev, who is now 41 years of age and is 29-2(14).

This is an interesting fight rather than a guaranteed thriller of a fight. Very much a case of who has more left, this one could go either way. Chisora took some heavy shots in his last fight, this the rematch loss to Joseph Parker, and there were, once again, calls for the Londoner’s retirement from the sport. But, in his own inimitable way, Chisora said “f**k that,” and here he is again.

In his last fight, Bulgarian bear Pulev pounded out a points win over Jerry Forrest, this fight Pulev’s first fight back after his 2020 KO loss to Anthony Joshua. When Pulev and Chisora met in May of 2016, it was very much a case of Chisora the unmotivated showing up. Known for blowing hot and cold, Chisora was cold the night he fought Pulev in Hamburg, Germany. Still, one judge had the fight close, with Pulev being awarded a split decision.

That fight was a long time ago now though, and both men have been through a lot since then – Chisora having fought some 13 times (six losses), and Pulev having fought seven times (1 loss). Again, pretty much anything could happen in the return fight.

Who does have more left at this point? Pulev is older yet he has had far fewer pro fights. Chisora will be boosted by fighting at home. A second distance fight looks a good bet, but this one is pretty tough to call. We’ve said it before, in the case of Chisora especially, but for the loser of this fight there may not be anywhere to go but into retirement.

Who wins this one? Repeat or Revenge?