Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Live Stream

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28 – 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT





SHOWTIME Sports will present live HD Satellite and Internet coverage of fight week events in advance of this Saturday’s WBC Heavyweight World Championship between unbeaten American champion Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) and lineal champion Tyson Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) live on SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Wilder vs. Fury tests the raw power of the 6-foot-7 Wilder against the unmatched size and mobility of the 6-foot-9 Fury in the most significant heavyweight event in the U.S. in more than 15 years. The SHOWTIME PPV undercard features unified 154-pound world champion Jarrett Hurd returning to take on Jason Welborn, Cuban heavyweight slugger Luis Ortiz facing-off against Travis Kauffman and rising heavyweight Joe Joyce battling Joe Hanks.

In addition, SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION will stream live on SHOWTIME Sports social channels beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT and feature one-fight coverage from Canada as boxing’s longest-reigning world champion Adonis Stevenson makes the 10th defense of his WBC Light Heavyweight Title against unbeaten mandatory challenger Oleksandr Gvozdyk. SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION will air live on SHOWTIME and stream for free on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Facebook page immediately preceding the Wilder vs. Fury SHOWTIME PPV.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29 – 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT

Undercard Final Press Conference From The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30 – 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT

Official Weigh-in From L.A. Auto Show; Los Angeles Convention Center

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1

Post-Fight Press Conference From STAPLES Center

WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced on Saturday that they have agreed to a heavyweight showdown later this year. The announcement was made in Belfast immediately following’s the undefeated Fury’s shutout decision of Francesco Pianeta.

Wilder vs. Fury, a 12-round matchup for Wilder’s WBC Heavyweight World Championship, will be produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV. A date and venue for the event will be announced shortly.

The 6-foot-7 Wilder is 40-0 with 39 knockouts and American’s only heavyweight champion since 2007. The 6-foot-9 Fury is a former IBF, WBA and WBO Champion who has never been defeated in 27 professional fights.

After the Fury – Pianeta fight, Wilder entered the ring to announce that the two undefeated heavyweights have agreed to a 2018 showdown for Wilder’s WBC title. A date and venue for the event, which will be produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV, will be announced shortly.

“We’re ready now,” Wilder said during the post-fight interview. “This fight will happen. It’s on. This fight is official. This is what we’ve been waiting for, the best fighting the best.

“There’s one thing Tyson Fury has never had. He’s won a lot of belts but he’s never had the WBC belt. If he ever even thinks about having this belt he better wake up and apologize to me because it will never happen. I can’t wait to fight you because I am going to knock you out. This I promise you. Every man who has ever stepped in the ring with me, I’ve knocked them out in devastating fashion. You’ve never been knocked out, but you’re going to feel the experience of what it’s like to be hit by the Bronze Bomber.”

The 6-foot-9 Fury, who never lost his titles in the ring, will now face the 6-foot-7 Wilder, who has 39 knockouts in his 40 professional fights.

“We are two men who will fight anybody,” Fury said. “This man has been trying to make a big fight with the other chump, I think we all know who I’m talking about. They called, I answered. I said to send the contract, they sent me the contract. I said yes. And now he gets his chance to fight the linear heavyweight champion of the world.

“My promise is that when we go to Las Vegas, I’m knocking you out.”