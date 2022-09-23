Deontay Wilder Says Usyk’s Talk Of Wanting To Fight Him Is “Music To My Ears”

Right now in the heavyweight division, there are a number of absolutely fascinating match-ups that could potentially be made featuring the big names of the division. Perhaps a Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk fight is at the top of your own personal wish-list? Or maybe a Fury-Anthony Joshua clash is the one that floats your boat? Or perhaps the idea of a Wilder-Joshua collision does it for you? Or maybe Usyk-Wilder is the one?

Usyk recently spoke with Ring Magazine, telling “The Bible of Boxing” he would like to fight Wilder in America. Well, Wilder likes the idea – in fact, Wilder says such a fight is “music to my ears.” The former WBC heavyweight champ has to come through okay against comeback foe and former sparring partner Robert Helenius before he can look at doing anything else – and Wilder assures us he is not looking past the tall Finn – but Wilder IS looking at taking that Usyk fight.

“Music to my ears,” Wilder said when speaking with PBC after a media workout. “Usyk is a very honourable person and a man of his word, so I’m looking forward to that. A title shot, you gotta jump on it when the opportunity presents itself.”

A Usyk Vs. Wilder fight would be incredibly interesting, with Usyk’s skill, movement and fast hands going up against Wilder’s crippling, make-one-mistake-and-it’s-lights-out, right hand bomb. It’s been said by some experts that this fight, if and when it takes place, will be a genuine ‘don’t-blink’ affair. We all know Wilder can be outboxed for long periods, only to completely erase all of his opponent’s good work with a single shot (the Luis Ortiz rematch for example). Can Usyk possibly box a near-perfect fight, where he doesn’t allow Wilder to land one hefty blow on his head or jaw? Or can Usyk’s chin stand up to Wilder’s best punch if it does land? Again, a fascinating proposition.

Eddie Hearn caught some flak from Wilder for saying that, in his opinion, Usyk wouldn’t lose a round against Wilder.

“Everybody has their own opinion,” Wilder said to Fight Hype on the subject of Hearn’s prediction. “I can’t take his opinion away. Maybe he’s feeling a little salty because his fighter (Joshua) got beat, who knows?”

Meanwhile, Wilder’s trainer, Malik Scott, says “The Bronze Bomber” is the only heavyweight in the world that can beat Usyk.

“Believe me when I’m telling you this right now, Deontay’s the only heavyweight in the world that could beat Oleksandr Usyk,” Scott told PBC. “Deontay’s gonna be two-time champion, but this time he’s gonna collect all the belts.”

Not all of the above-mentioned fights will get made, yet we are currently in a most interesting time for the heavyweight division.