Deontay Wilder Says Fight With Dillian Whyte Will Be A Virtual Repeat Of His Quick KO Win Over Breazeale

The last time we saw reigning and defending WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder in the ring he wasn’t in there for too long at all. In fact, for less than three minutes. Wilder took care of his mandatory challenger, Dominic Breazeale, and he did so in impressive, big-punching fashion; the kind we have grown accustomed to seeing whenever “The Bronze Bomber” fights.

Sure, there was a brief “scare” for Wilder, as the man known as “Trouble” for a second looked like causing some as he caught an advancing Wilder with a shot of his own. But then Wilder lowered the boom and ended matters – Breazeale left laid out, flat on his back.

Now Wilder has another mandatory challenger he must accommodate: Dillian Whyte. The ruling of the WBC states that whoever it is that holds the title by May of next year must face Whyte. Wilder isn’t looking at letting his belt go any place, but he does have two potentially tough fights – in fact one absolutely guaranteed tough fight – to win before he has to defend against Britain’s Whyte.

Wilder will meet Luis Ortiz in a rematch, likely in November, and then he will take a return fight with Tyson Fury. Wilder may well ice the steadily ageing Ortiz in double-quick fashion, yet practically everyone feels the unbeaten KO-King faces an entirely different fight in the Fury rematch. Indeed, plenty of people think Fury won the first fight, only to have to settle for a draw.

But if Wilder does take care of business against Ortiz and Fury, it will be Whyte next. And Wilder sees a quick night. An easy night. A brutal night. Speaking with AB Boxing News, Wilder referred to Whyte as a “crybaby.”

“The crybaby finally got a mandatory position. Going around crying ‘600 days’ and all that. Motherf****r, you could have fought [me],” Wilder said. “He had four opportunities to fight, what do you mean? What took you so long? They wanna have this uproar about him not getting his opportunity when he had opportunities. It’s just to build up the fight, it’s pathetic and it’s stupid. But, you know, I’m happy that he’s finally the mandatory. I can’t wait, I can’t wait. It’s gonna be like Breazeale all over again. I’mma knock him out silly.”

Of course Breazeale, 26-1(18) disagrees – with what the result of the fight will be, and about those “four opportunities” he had to fight Wilder. But the fight has to happen now (providing Wilder keeps his belt) and with the styles, the power and the natural aggression belonging to these two, we could have a great fight, not a short fight.

Still, with the power Wilder, 41-0-1(40) has, a quick ending can come at any time, against any opponent.