Deontay Wilder Interview: “Tyson Fury is a known cheater”

This week on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer, we have the much-anticipated in-depth interview with the former WBC heavyweight champion of the world Deontay Wilder. He holds no punches when it comes to his claim Tyson Fury cheated during their last fight and Fury refusing a rematch. But it doesn’t stop there, the Bronze Bomber goes on to talk about firing his trainer for allegedly spiking his water during the fight. So, who will be Wilder’s next trainer and when will he be back in the ring, the Last Stand ask these questions and much more in a must-see interview.

Wilder on Tyson Fury

“He’s a known cheater and you can go back to the rap sheet and history of him cheating even with the Klitschko fight. I haven’t yet heard valid proof of how gloves flap all the way back, why your hands were in the bottom of the glove, why did my ear have scratches deep inside my ear because of your nails. We have so much proof but it just shows you got to cheat me to beat me.”

Wilder on his return to the ring

“You can see me back in the ring sometime in the first week of January, the latest early February and we’re looking through opponents now. We’re not going to sit around and wait on no coward that has an obligation to fulfill but ran away from it. We’re not going to sit around we got to get back in the ring, I got a lot of fans looking forward to me stepping back into the ring and doing what I do best.”

Wilder on the new proposed Bridgerweight division

“If it’s specifically designed for me and to be the face of it I decline. My career is to be a heavyweight, that’s what I got in it for and that’s what I’m going to end with. Guys always outweigh me, my last fight I was 231 so as far as putting on weight that’s not a difficult part of me. My power makes up for all that. I have too much power for a weight class that low. I should be exempt from that.”

Wilder on the heavy costume weakening his legs

“They really overhead something in the dressing room, I’m not excusing the costume, the costume had a little weight on it, but it wasn’t enough to make me feel the way I felt in the ring, it wasn’t enough to not have my legs.”

Wilder on firing Mark Breland and accusing him of spiking his water

“I’ve been preaching for five years don’t every throw in the towel with Deontay Wilder, Deontay Wilder is never out until it’s over with because of my heart, and will, and the power I possess. And yes I do feel like he was a part of it and it’s not for me to explain to anyone. I said my peace, I let out my emotions, I said it, people can believe what they want.”

Wilder on the litigation for the Fury rematch

“Even with the contract, I been ready since September. You’re not a man of your word, you’re not fulfilling your obligation. I helped you out, I put millions in your pocket, I made you relevant, now it’s time for you to do the same thing that’s all we’re saying. No matter 1, 2, 3 fights that’s just the principle, he’s not a man of principle, morals or goal…They sat around, it was their obligation to put the fight on. They waited all the way till October came, then talking about we abandoned the contract…that’s a lie!”

Wilder on the trainers who’ve said they want to work with him including Floyd Mayweather

“We are looking to work with another trainer, I like Derrick (James) he’s a great guy, I like the things he does. I like Foreman (George) we’ve had many discussions about different things about how he used to train, but with Floyd personally I don’t feel he likes me. I think he’s just doing this for attention. Honestly, I can’t see how a guy who has bet against me every fight wants to be my trainer. I guy who has nothing good to say about me since the start of my career, but now wants to be my trainer. I don’t think he likes me and has my best interest at heart.”

Wilder on his future opponents

“Realistically, Dillian Whyte would be one of the lists, (Andy) Ruiz would be one on the list, when I get back as far as height (Robert) Helenius could be one. You got (Joseph) Parker, you got (Alexander) Usyk, I would love to fight him, he called me out at one point and time. There’s a lot of guys on the list. When that phone rings just accept the opportunity.”

