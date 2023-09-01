Demetrius Andrade thinks Crawford will have problems at 168 against big boys

Demetrius Andrade says Terence Crawford is going to need to be careful if he moves up to 168 chasing the payday fights against Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo, David Benavidez & Caleb Plant.

Andrade favors Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) going up to super middleweight to get a bag against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo because the money would make it worthwhile for him.

Unlike the bigger guys at 168, Benavidez & David Morrell Jr., the 5’8″ Canelo is small, so it’s not as risky a fight for Crawford.

Still, it’s not going to be easy for Crawford to enjoy the same success as he enjoyed against the one-dimensional, half-dead-looking Spence, who killed himself making 147. Canelo won’t be drained and will look to KO Terence with every shot.

Canelo hasn’t said whether he’ll agree to fight Crawford yet, so this fantasy boxing match is something that fans will talk about, but it may never come to fruition.

Crawford needs to be careful

“On the way he was putting him down, yeah, I was surprised,” said Demetrius Andrade to Fighthype when asked if he was shocked at how Terrence Crawford was dropping & dominating Errol Spence Jr. in their fight on July 29th.

“That’s my boy. Don’t get f***ked up, though,” said Andrade when asked about his opinion on Crawford possibly going up to 168 to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight championship.

“Don’t come up here [168]. It’s a big difference. He [Crawford] has the skill, but at 168, there are skilled fighters up here. There ain’t nobody not seeing what he’s doing. Plus, we’ll be able to bully him.

“Fight Canelo, get your pay. Canelo’s not a natural 168, 175-type guy. He started off at 154, 160. He’s not like a tall guy. Canelo will say, ‘Hell yeah. That’s not GGG, that’s not David [Benavidez,’ that’ a small guy,” said Andrade about Canelo being open to fighting the 5’8″ Crawford because he’s not huge.

“These guys are coming down from 200 lbs to fight at 168, and then putting on 195 lbs. It’s a big difference [from fighting at 147]. You need to develop the weight, size & strength to get in there with a natural guy like Benavidez, Plant, Canelo, or Jermell Charlo. These are all big guys.

“The kids skillful, for sure,” said Andrade when asked if Jaron ‘Boots Ennis could fight Crawford and hang with him. “His [Boots] experience level is starting to get up there.

“The guy he fought on the same card as me [in Washington, D.C.], you could tell that he’s [Boots Ennis] not been in the ring with every style of a fighter because that s**t was not an entertaining fight,” said Demetrius about Jaron Boots Ennis’ fight against Karen Chukhadzhian last January.

“He [Boots] didn’t make any adjustments. Of course, in his last fight, he’s fighting someone [Roiman Villa] who is coming straight for him. If you have to push forward and you have someone that is [moving a lot].

“What do you think Terence is going to do? He’s not going to sit there. He’s going to dance, move, and do all that type of stuff with that IQ; it’s going to be tough, especially not having that experience. It definitely will be a great fight [Crawford vs. Boots Ennis],” said Demetrius.

Crawford-Spence II will be same

“I thought he was going to hit him with some clean shot, but I didn’t think he was going to put him down the way he did,” said Andrade. “But when you watch the fight, Errol didn’t see none of them shots coming.

“He was winding up for shoots, ‘Boom,’ right on the spot. Coming in, the shots that he didn’t see coming. It was amazing to see the skill level, the speed & the counter shots from Terence.

“No,” said Demetrius when asked if the Crawford vs. Spence II rematch will differ at 154. “Skills don’t change. The punch selection still won’t change.