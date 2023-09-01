Arthur climbs off canvas to stop Suarez in dramatic IBO clash – Boxing Results

Lyndon Arthur showcased true grit, rising from the canvas to deliver a devastating body shot in the 10th round that ended Braian Suarez’s night, capturing the IBO world light heavyweight belt in the process.

Samuel Antwi seized the vacant British super welterweight crown, bringing Mason Cartwright to a screeching halt in what’s already being dubbed the potential Fight of the Year.

Airing live and without a paywall on Channel 5 in the UK and Ireland, and globally on DAZN, the Wasserman Boxing event was a masterclass in drama and excitement, delivering another two great title fights on British soil this year.

Arthur, who had a dicey moment when floored in the fourth, stated: “I rode out the storm, stayed behind my jab and landed that crucial body shot that brought him down. I can take a punch, and I’m no stranger to duking it out in the trenches.”

Suarez was a tough foe, boasting 17 KOs in his 18 previous bouts, but Arthur added, “I stood my ground against his offensive and finished him with that body shot.”

Kalle Sauerland, the linchpin at Wasserman Boxing, couldn’t contain his excitement: “This is what boxing on free-to-air channels is all about—absolute heroics. Arthur showed resilience, getting up from a knockdown against a tough, heavy-handed rival, to then turn the tables in spectacular fashion. We’re over the moon for Manchester and can’t wait to bring another blockbuster event featuring Arthur soon. It’s an honor to be part of this journey.”

Samuel Antwi, the newly crowned British champion, reflected on his win: “It’s been a rollercoaster of a decade to get here, with its highs and lows, but this makes it all worthwhile. When told I had to dominate the last two rounds, I doubled down and delivered a knockout for the ages.”

He continued, “Winning this title is surreal, and now the sky’s the limit on where we can go from here.”