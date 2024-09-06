Oscar De La Hoya Rips Canelo-Berlanga Fight: “Another Lame Canelo Fight That Always Goes The Distance”

Oscar De La Hoya Rips Canelo-Berlanga Fight: “Another Lame Canelo Fight That Always Goes The Distance”
By James Slater - 09/06/2024 - Comments

Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter

Related News:

Last Updated on 09/06/2024