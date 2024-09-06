Oscar De La Hoya Rips Canelo-Berlanga Fight: “Another Lame Canelo Fight That Always Goes The Distance”

Oscar De La Hoya has made it clear where he will be on the night of September 14…….and it won’t be ringside, or at home, watching the Canelo Alvarez-Edgar Berlanga fight that will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. De La Hoya, once again laying into the man he once promoted and called a good friend, Canelo, wrote on Instagram how he will instead be attending the UFC card that will be taking place that same night, also in Vegas, at the brand new Sphere.

De La Hoya says Canelo Vs. Berlanga is a fight “nobody asked for,” and the Golden Boy head stated that the $89.99 PPV fee a fan will have to fork out in order to watch the fight at home is “just robbery.”

“So we are a week away from the boxing match that nobody asked for and the UFC event that everybody will be watching! Canelo is fighting Berlanga – another snoozefest! They are trying to sell a pay-per-view for $90 and [charge] $500 minimum in person. It is just robbery at this point to pay for another lame Canelo fight that always goes the distance against a sub-par opponent,” De La Hoya wrote. “I will actually be attending the UFC event at the Sphere instead. I love the sport of boxing more than anything, and I will watch boxing matches anywhere at any time, even if it is a simple sparring session or two bums fighting in the street. So the idea that I am choosing to attend the UFC and support Dana White instead of Canelo tells you everything you need to know.”

Indeed, De La Hoya’s ongoing beef with White is almost as nasty, as toxic as Oscar’s beef with Canelo. But is De La Hoya right to rip into Canelo-Berlanga the way he has? Is the fight THAT bad? Yes, we all wish Canelo was fighting David Benavidez, but in Berlanga, the Mexican star is at least facing an unbeaten, young fighter who can punch. Will this fight go the distance the way Oscar says it will?

Will YOU be buying the fight in an effort to find out?

Or maybe that hefty PPV price tag is just a little too much for you to stomach. When US fans will be getting a bargain a week after the Canelo fight, with the far more exciting Anthony Joshua-Daniel Dubois heavyweight battle available for just $19.99 on PPV, it’s entirely possible plenty of fight fans will give Canelo-Berlanga a pass and pay far less to watch the heavyweight shootout instead.

$89.99 is a heck of a lot of money to pay to watch any fight, let alone a “lame fight that always goes the distance.”

It sure will be interesting to see how many PPV buys Canelo-Berlanga manages to pull in, what with the UFC card taking place that same night. Oscar has told us where he will be on the evening of September 14. Will Dana White offer De La Hoya a ringside seat!