DAZN weights: Ramirez vs. Smith Jr. – for Saturday night

Former WBO light heavyweight champions Joe Smith Jr. & Gilberto Ramirez made weight today for their main event bout scheduled for twelve rounds on Saturday night. Smith and Ramirez are big punchers, but the speed could be the difference in this fight.

(Credit: Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda)

The 34-year-old Smith has the faster hands and the better power of the two. He’s got the ideal guy for him to land his shots against, as long he doesn’t fall apart like he did in his second round knockout loss to Artur Beterbiev a year ago.

There’s a lot on the line for this WBA cruiserweight title eliminator for these two former belt holders, both coming off losses and now having moved up to cruiserweight division that doesn’t get a lot of visibility.

Weights:

Gilberto Ramirez 191.6

Joe Smith Jr 191.8

Smith (28-4, 22 KOs) and former WBO super middleweight champion Zurdo Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) mix it up at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Chelsea Ballroom, Las Vegas. DAZN will be streaming the card at 8:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, October 7th.

The loser of this fight could be heading for retirement, as it would be a long road back in a division that has few opportunities for paydays.

“The cruiserweight is not often known as one of boxing’s glamour divisions. Well, it is getting a popularity boost in the form of Zurdo Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr, who will fight at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday night. This is an important fight for both these guys,” said Chris Mannix to DAZN Boxing Show.

“Zurdo, a former 168 lb champion. Joe Smith is a former 175-lb champion. Both of these guys are coming off losses. Who is this fight more important for?”

“I think it’s more important for Zurdo Ramirez because after his last cancellation with weight issues with Gabe Rosado, his loss against Bivol, and he’s almost been inactive for one year, this is very important,” said Sergio Mora.

“It’s crucial for Zurdo Ramirez to make a splash at a new weight

division, like you said. He was a natural light heavyweight, he was a contender, and now he’s a cruiserweight.

“It’s a weigh station, but if he can get a name on his resume against Joe Smith Jr, who’s always given champions a tough fight, he has that hard right hand. He’s ready to hurt anybody. He’s only lost to some of the best in Beterbiev and Bivol and Barrera.

“So there’s no shame in his losses, but this is kind of a crossroad fight, an elite level crossroads fight in a cruiserweight division that doesn’t get that many eyeballs.

“So, it’s very important for Zurdo to prove that he could still be a popular name in a division that doesn’t bring much eyeballs, but he could still be a ticket seller. He could still get the big names and maybe still get down to light heavyweight if he dedicates himself.

“Who knows? That’s another question, but very important for Zurdo to not only look good but make a splash against a world title challenger and someone that not that many people dominate or let alone stop in Joe Smith Jr,” said Mora.