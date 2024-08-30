DAZN Weights: Pacheco vs. Sulecki for Saturday

Diego Pacheco (21-0, 17 KOs) weighed in at 168 lbs, while his opponent, veteran Maciej Sulecki (32-2, 12 KOs), came in at 167.4 lbs at the weigh-in on Friday for their 12-round headliner this Saturday, August 31st at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California and live on DAZN.

(Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Hearn’s High Hopes for Pacheco

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes #1 WBO Pacheco, 23, is one to three fights away from challenging for a world title against unified 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez. He feels that if Pacheco destroys Sulecki, 35, he’d like to see him take on Jaime Munguia, Christian Mbilli, or Erik Bazinyan next.

If Hearn matches the 6’4 ” Pacheco against Munguia or Mbilli next, it might be asking a little too much of him because those two are advanced fighters who would test his chin and potentially expose him.

Weigh in results

Diego Pacheco 168 vs. Maciej Sulecki 167.4

Eduardo Nunez 133 vs. Miguel Marriaga 131.8

Arturo Cardenas 121.2 vs. Jesus Arechiga 122

Chev Clarke 199.8 vs. Efetobor Apochi 199.2

Adelaida Ruiz 113.6 vs. Ginny Fuchs 114.4

Super featherweight Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez (26-1, 26 KO faces the tough veteran Miguel Marriaga (31-7, 26 KOs), who can still punch but is up there in age at 37.

“I love Jason Quigley, but we’re past that level now,” said Eddie Hearn to IFL TV, reacting to being told that Jason Quigley wants Diego Pacheco next. “Sulecki, in my opinion, is slightly above Quigley. But if not, on the same kind of level.

Potential Opponents and Challenges

“After Sulecki, if we get the job done, we have to be looking at Munguia, Bazinyan, Mbilli. These kinds of fights because Diego Pacheco is #1 in the world with the WBO. He’s going to get ordered to fight the winner of Berlanga against Canelo in 2025, and we’ve got to be ready for it. I’m not turning it down.”

If Pacheco is going to fight one of those fighters, Bazinyan would be the way to go because he’s the most beatable and gives him his best shot of winning. Pacheco gets hit too much to go up against any of those other fighters.

“When that opportunity comes, you’ve got to be ready to be ready to take it,” said Hearn. “But Diego is two or three fights away from being ready for that fight. He thinks he’s ready for it now, but you’ve got to cut through Sulecki like a knife through butter, and you’ve got to beat one of those other names that I’ve just mentioned. Then you’re ready, but this kid [Pacheco] is 23 years of age.

“He is one of the top fighters in this country already, and I think he’s going to be a superstar,” said Hearn.