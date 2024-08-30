Canelo Alvarez: The Key to Crawford’s Continuation

Terence Crawford may never fight again if he doesn’t get the Canelo Alvarez “legacy” match he and his trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre seek in 2025.

A Career Defined by Two Fights

Promoter Eddie Hearn points out that Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) made a lot of money in his last two fights against WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov and IBF, WBA, and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. So, he feels that if Crawford doesn’t make a lot of money in his next contest, he’ll retire.

If this is the end for Crawford, he’ll be remembered for his last two fights against Madrimov and Spence. He wasn’t great against Madrimov, eating right hands and not looking strong in his debut at 154.

The performance showed that Crawford is just one of the pack at 154 and won’t be able to dominate like he’d done at 135, 140, and 147. If he sticks around, he’ll lose, and he will be in over his head against Canelo or the other top fighters at 168.

Crawford wants more money than he can get fighting Vergil Ortiz, Madrimov, Tim Tszyu, Sebastian Fundora, or Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

The only one who can provide Crawford, 36, is Canelo, but Hearn doesn’t think that fight is possible. Canelo is ambivalent about the fight, with a take-it-or-leave-it attitude, and he wants big money to indulge Crawford. It’s likely more than what His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is willing to pay.

“It doesn’t look like [it’s going to happen] at the moment, but I don’t think Crawford will fight again outside of Canelo Alvarez,” said Hearn to ESNEWS when asked if he thinks Terence Crawford will fight Canelo. “I don’t think he has the desire.

“He definitely won’t fight Vergil Ortiz, in my opinion.”

“He told me that all he wants is the Canelo fight,” said trainer Robert Garcia about Crawford.

“I don’t think he’ll fight [Sebastian Fundora],” said Hearn of Crawford. “He made a lot of money last time out [against Israil Madrimov on August 3rd in Los Angeles]. He made a lot of money against [Errol] Spence. I think he’s thinking, ‘If I don’t make a lot of money,” I’m done.”

Crawford’s Reluctance to Risk his Canelo Shot

Crawford won’t fight Fundora, Tszyu, Serhii Bohachuk, Vergil Ortiz Jr., or rematch Madrimov because he knows if he fights them, he’ll lose to some or all of them, and he won’t get the Canelo match.

He still believes there’s a chance of the Canelo fight happening. So, he won’t fight any of the 154-pounders for fear that he’ll lose. He likely only fought Madrimov because he thought he could beat him without any problems, but he thought wrong.

“Edgar has big [courage]. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Hearn about his fighter Edgar Berlanga, who faces Canelo next. “He’s not going to go in there as some have in the past and just try and skate for 12 rounds. He’ll give a thrilling fight,” said Hearn about Edgar Berlanga challenging Canelo Alvarez on September 14th.

Berlanga has got to try his best because he won’t get a rematch against Canelo unless he beats him, and he’s already a big underdog. He has the youth and power to beat Canelo, but it’s still a lot to ask.

“It’s a massive test. Canelo is a pound-for-pound one of the best fighters in the world,” said Hearn. “Edgar has never boxed at that level, but until you do, you never know. But what I promise you is he’s going for the win. He’s trying like it’s an opportunity of his life.

“He was a good amateur. He has 16 first round knockouts. I think he’s a good fighter. At some point, Canelo is going to go like that [downhill]. You got to hope it’s in September.”