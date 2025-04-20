Fundora Stops Badillo, Perez Shocks Conwell via Split Decision in Oceanside – Boxing Results

IBF, WBC, and WBO world flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (16-0, 8 KOs) made easy work of challenger Marilyn Badillo Amaya (19-1-1, 3 KOs), scoring a seventh-round knockout in their headliner on Saturday night on DAZN at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

In the seventh, Fundora, 5’9″, trapped Badillo against the ropes, and nailed her with a four-punch combination, sending her to the canvas. While Badillo was down, Fundora tagged her with a parting right-hand shot for good measure. That punch may have been the hardest of the sequence because Badillo was defenseless with a knee on the canvas.

The time of the stoppage was at 1:44 of the seventh. It wasn’t much of a fight due to Badillo’s lack of punching power. She couldn’t match the size or the work rate of Fundora and was mostly soaking up punishment in every round. The fight could have easily been stopped after four rounds, and no one would have complained.

Perez Defeats Conwell

Jorge Perez (33-4, 26 KOs) put himself in the world title picture by defeating Charles Conwell (21-1, 16 KOs) by a 12-round split decision upset in a junior middleweight contest. This fight should have been the main event because it was a lot more entertaining to watch than the massacre between Fundora and Badillo.

Perez, 6’0″, had been brought in as the B-side opponent to keep Conwell in the title picture, but he upset the applecart by outworking the previously unbeaten, highly ranked fighter.

The bodywork from Perez was key, as he was firing triple hooks to the body of Conwell that wore him down. Perez’s combination punching was also a huge factor in the fight because he was tagging Conwell with rapid-fire shots. While the shots didn’t look powerful, they were eye-catching because they were landing effectively.

Conwell ruined his chances of winning by mauling so much. He was crowding Perez the entire fight, holding and throwing short punches that had little power. Most of the time, Conwell was just trying to stall out the round, and it was obvious that he didn’t want to mix it up.

The Scores

115-113 – Perez

115-113 – Conwell

115-113 – Perez