Davies vs Catterall at Leicester Arena on October 6

HALL of Fame promoter Frank Warren will stage a massive night of boxing at Leicester Arena on Saturday October 6.





The show will feature Britain’s number one female boxer Nicola Adams (4-0) challenging for her first world title on the BT Sport televised card.

One of the biggest fights in domestic boxing takes place when Chorley’s WBO intercontinental super-lightweight champion Jack Catterall (22-0) meets WBC international super-lightweight champion Ohara Davies (18-1) with both belts at stake.

Londoner Davies isn’t scared of shooting from the lip and the build-up and fight against Catterall where the winner will be primed for a world title tilt will not be for the feint-hearted.

Warren believes Daniel Dubois (8-0) is the finest prospect in the heavyweight division, but the man who has KO’d every opponent faces his toughest night against Kevin Johnson (32-10-1).





The iron-chinned American went the distance with Vitali Klitschko in a WBC world title challenge in 2009 and also lasted the 12 round distance with Tyson Fury in a world title eliminator.

He represents a huge step up in class for Dubois who is tipped to dominate the heavyweight division.

The rivalry between Leicester hero Lyon Woodstock (11-0) and Welling’s Archie Sharp (13-0) has spilled over on social media and the pair will settle their spat in the ring.

Woodstock will be defending his WBO European super-featherweight title and the winner will be in line to face British champion Sam Bowen (13-0).





Bowen has his first ever fight under Warren’s promotional banner on the bill with his British title likely to be on the line.

Adams opponent will be confirmed in the next week.

Warren said: “We’re pleased to be back in Leicester and bringing top quality boxing to the East Midlands.

“I am so pleased that we have put together such a strong card stacked with competitive fights for fans and those watching on BT Sport.

“Jack and Ohara is just a mouth-watering fight and we decided to put it on neutral territory in fairness to them both.

“Last time we went to Leicester one of the reasons we had a good turnout was because of local hero, Leon and that is a big reason we are there again.

“His fight against Archie is a pick ‘em and like Jack and Ohara, they are enemies and not friends.

“There is plenty of beef there and it could come down to the coolest head on the night in both fights.

“When Nicola turned professional I promised she would get a world title fight and we have delivered that in her fifth professional fight.

“And Sam Bowen, I am absolutely delighted he has signed a promotional agreement with us and also to be working with his manager Carl Greaves who has been vocal about how good Sam is.

“There are big fights in and outside our stable for him with Lyon, Archie and Zelfa Barrett all in the queue, but I know Carl is looking beyond British titles.

“Everyone knows my opinion on Daniel Dubois and Johnson may well be the man to give him rounds. I don’t think too many if any prospects have met Johnson so soon in their career.”

Full ticket and press conference details will be announced very shortly.