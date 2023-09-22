David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade could get announced next week

Jose Benavidez Sr. says the fight between his son, WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez, and Demetrius Andrade could be announced next week.

This will be a good fight to see Benavidez face a slick boxer with power and good skills. We’ve seen Benavidez beat the slick non-puncher Caleb Plant recently, but now we get to see how he handles a fighter with some pop in his punches, facing the former two-division world champion Andrade (32-0, 19KOs).

Jose Sr. says the fight could take place in the first or second week of December. There have been recent reports of the Benavidez-Andrade fight taking place on November 24th. If it’s in the first or second week of December, that’s still pretty close, so the fans won’t mind.

The fight’s winner will be the WBC mandatory for undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. It would be a welcome change if the WBC ordered Canelo to fight his mandatory, but fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

That still doesn’t mean the World Boxing Council will order Canelo to face the Benavidez vs. Andrade winner this year or next year. They’ve been pretty lax in allowing Canelo to sit on the WBC title without fighting a mandatory.

“Everything is done. It’s ready to go. Pretty soon, it’s going to be announced, maybe this week or next week when the date,” said Jose Benavidez Sr. to MillCity Boxing about the David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade fight.

It seems like Benavidez & Andrade have been in negotiations forever for this fight. If it drags on too much longer, Benavidez should move on and take the fight with the Cuban David Morrell Jr., who called him out.

Jose Sr. didn’t seem eager to let his son face the unbeaten Morrell Jr., and he looked nervous about that fight for obvious reasons. Benavidez could lose.

“I like Boo Boo. He’s a great fighter, a slick fighter, and undefeated for a reason,” said Jose Sr. “The fight is done. We signed before him.

I’ve been trying to get this fight for a long time, and all because Canelo says he’s a terrible fighter, a horrible fighter. I don’t think he’s a horrible fighter. He’s a dangerous fighter. That’s why he didn’t want to fight him.

“I heard that the Charlos don’t want to fight him, and I heard that all these people don’t want to fight him. We want to fight him. We want to make that fight happen. We should do good numbers. Maybe the same [as Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant].

“We’re going to give the fans a fight that they probably want to see. Nobody wants to fight Boo Boo. I wonder why, and know why, because he is a good fighter.

“We’re willing to take that chance to show people that David is the best at 168, and we have to look impressive. We can’t just win that fight. We have to stop this guy or give him a beating in order to go to the next level and prove ourselves. We have to prove ourselves.

“I’m super excited for this fight, and we’re training like crazy, and I haven’t put anything yet [on Youtube] because I didn’t want this guy to get scared and not sign the contract. We’ve been training. They probably think that we haven’t.

“I didn’t want to put anything in there, but now he says he’s the guy. He’s waiting for David. I don’t know. I just hope he’s ready to fight, and it’s going to be a great fight. I think we are going to do good numbers.

“It’s going to be the first or second week of December. It’s done, it’s ready. They’re just trying to figure out the date. We’re ready to go. It’s ready to go. Boo Boo, if you sign, good. I haven’t heard anything. I was hoping he would take the fight. If he says he signed, we’re ready to go.

“He said that David hasn’t signed. We gave you the opportunity. It’s us that wanted to fight you. It us that chose you to make the fight. I don’t know what he’s talking about that we haven’t signed,” said Jose Sr.