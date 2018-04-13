Daniel Jacobs & Jarrell Miller quotes for April 28

Former Middleweight World Champion and BROOKLYN BOXING Ambassador, DANIEL ‘The Miracle Man’ JACOBS and Brooklyn’s Undefeated Heavyweight Contender JARRELL ‘Big Baby’ MILLER held spirited workouts in Brooklyn on Thursday for a large crowd of local media leading up to their highly anticipated fights at ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’, the massive international boxing event set for Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Barclays Center and televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing®beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.





In the main event on April 28, Jacobs, (33-2-0, 29 KO’s), will make his long-awaited return to Barclays Center in a 12-round clash against undefeated Polish contender MACIEJ SULECKI, (26-0-0, 10 KO’s) in a WBA Middleweight World Title Final Eliminator.

Co-featured in a 12-round heavyweight battle, Miller,(20-0-1 ,18 KO’s), faces former world title challenger JOHANN ‘The Reptile’ DUHAUPAS, (37-4-0, 24 KO’s) of Abbeville, France. The fight will be contested as an WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator.

Presented by Matchroom Boxing USA, advance tickets for ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’starting at $42 may be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or calling 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. For information on group sales, call 844.255.9647.

“I’m very aware of how tough Maciej Sulecki is but I do see myself being victorious. Whether it’s by knockout or decision my goal is to win.”

“I’m just staying focused on my fight and not paying too much attention to the Golovkin and Canelo situations. I know I’ll be the mandatory for the WBA if I win this fight and that’s what I’m focused on.

“I’ve watched Sulecki’s fights, he’s entertaining and with our styles the fans will see a terrific fight on April 28 at Barclays and on HBO. I’m looking forward to having someone truly bring it and bring out the best in me.”

“I think very highly of Sulecki, he’s one of the top guys I’ve fought, he has the heart, the drive and the will for a very competitive fight.”

“This is Brooklyn, it’s been too long since I’ve been at Barclays and I’m really looking forward to the atmosphere on April 28.”

“I want the champion, I want the belts, I want Golovkin next, if not him than Charlo. My job is too stay focused however on Sulecki.”