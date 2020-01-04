Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce: Who Wins?

33 shares







This is an all-British heavyweight showdown that could prove epic. Daniel Dubois, an unbeaten power-puncher, colliding with Joe Joyce, an unbeaten power-puncher. Who wins? It turns out me might get our answer sooner rather than later. Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren tweeted yesterday how he is “delighted to confirm talks are underway for a huge domestic heavyweight clash in 2020 – Juggernaut vs. Dynamite. Let’s make it happen.”





Who wouldn’t want to see this fight! It’s a very, very risky fight for both guys, two exciting and talented heavyweights many see as future world champions. Some might argue how it would make more sense for the two to wait until one or both of them reaches world title status before fighting one another in a match-up that could generate £millions. But Warren feels there is no time like the present, while both fighters, who have been mentally circling each other for some time, want it.

Joyce, 10-0(9) and the older man by 12 years at age 34, was to have fought former WBO cruiserweight champ Marco Huck, for the European heavyweight title, this month. Now, with Huck out with an injured hand, maybe if or when Joyce and Dubois clash, the European belt will be on the line. But belt or no belts, this one is big. Big and exciting, with a big KO seemingly inevitable. But who scores it?

Joyce is naturally heavy handed yet is he as fast, of hand as well as feet, as Dubois, 14-0(13)? Both men enjoyed a good amateur career, with Joyce winning a silver medal at the summer Olympics of 2016, and both men have a good team around them. Would/will this fight turn out to be a case of, who lands big first wins? Maybe. Or will both men, still unproven and untested in certain areas, bring out the best in each other? Who knows, as risky as this fight is (some would say crazily risky at this stage of their careers), Dubois and Joyce might wind up facing each other more than once.





Just a quick question, though: if this fight happens this year, is it a Pay-Per-View fight, or not? Something tells me it will be a Box-Office deal.