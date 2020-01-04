Adam Kownacki Lists Three Possible Names For His March Return: Breazeale, Joyce, Hammer

As fight fans may have read, unbeaten Polish slugger Adam Kownacki, for some the most exciting heavyweight contender out there today, will have his first fight of the new year on March 7th. Once again, Kownacki will fight at The Barclays Centre in New York. But who might his dance partner be?





Top boxing scribe Michael Woods asked Kownacki, 20-0(15) who he might be facing in his first fight back after that thriller of a decision win over Chris Arreola in August. Kownacki gave Woods three names:

“We should lock someone in the next couple of weeks,” Kownacki said. “It will be someone from the top 20. I wouldn’t mind beating up Dominic Breazeale for all the s**t he’s been talking. After the Wilder knockout I thought he would learn to be humble. Guess some cats never learn. I heard Christian Hammer’s name being mentioned. Sam Jones, the manager of Joe Joyce, keeps bringing up my name.”

Of these three, obviously a fight between Kownacki and unbeaten Brit Joyce is the most appealing, if the most unlikely. Talks are underway for Joyce to get it on with fellow British banger Daniel Dubois, so if there is real progress there Kownacki will be looking elsewhere. Is there really any appeal in a Kowancki-Breazeale fight? Maybe, but after what Wilder did to Breazeale, maybe not.





Taking a guess, I think it will be Hammer who Kownacki fights in March. The Romanian-German is available, he is experienced and he is quite highly ranked. In compiling his 25-6(15) record, Hammer has been in with some big names, testing a few of them – Tyson Fury and Alexander Povetkin (in a dull affair that went the distance), Hammer scoring wins over David Price and Erkan Teper.

As he continues on his march to a shot at a world title, Kownacki would pick up rounds by fighting the durable (stopped thrice) Hammer. Or maybe Kownacki will end up fighting someone else entirely. Either way, it will be good to see the rough and tumble Polish warrior back in action.