Daniel Dubois Vs. Fabio Wardley: Who Wins?

It seems there is a good chance reigning IBF heavyweight champ Daniel Dubois could make an optional defense in his next fight, and fellow Brit Fabio Wardley is very much in the running to land the fight.

As per numerous reports, Anthony Joshua’s talks of an immediate rematch with Dubois are now in doubt, as February would be too soon for AJ. Joshua is desperate for revenge over the man who knocked him out at Wembley a good few weeks ago, according to Eddie Hearn, but talks regarding the rematch for February have hit a standstill.

Now, Dubois has been granted the right to take an optional defense before April 22, when his next mandatory will be due. And Wardley is, at #12, sufficiently ranked by the IBF to get the shot. If this fight does happen, it will be a very interesting fight between two punchers who are both coming off nasty and impressive KO wins – Dubois over AJ and Wardley over Frazer Clarke in their rematch, with Wardley scoring that chilling first-round KO, injuring Clarke’s jaw in the process.

Who wins if Dubois, 22-2(21) and Wardley, 18-0-1(17) do rumble?

Of course, Dubois, if he goes ahead and takes an optional defense (and Dubois is likely to do so, seeing how he wants to stay active as he waits for a chance at whoever wins the big one on December 21, either Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury), could pick someone other than Wardley. But there are today plenty of articles focusing on the possibility of Dubois fighting Wardley in February.

And again, it would be a good fight between two guys who can punch and who have an exciting, fan-friendly style. This fight, if it does happen, will not go the distance. In fact, this is one of those heavyweight fights where a fan can picture both men hitting the mat at some point during the action.

Is this potential fight a 50-50 affair? Maybe, or it’s pretty close to it. Is Wardley ready for the top guys? He says he is, no doubt about it.