R.I.P Alonzo “Big Zo” Butler

In sad and quite shocking news, it has been reported that former heavyweight contender Alonzo Butler has passed away at the age of just 44. From a news article in The Knoxville News Sentinel, Butler’s daughter confirmed the passing of her father on Monday of this week. No cause of death has been listed. Making Butler’s death even more upsetting is the fact that he would have been celebrating his 45th birthday today.

Butler, known as “Big Zo” during his ring career, was trained by Ace Miller, who also trained John Tate, another heavyweight from Knoxville who met a tragic end, “Big John” being just 43 when he died during a road accident. Butler wasn’t born in Knoxville, but he settled there and he became a local hero.

After a good career as a football player, Butler switched to boxing, and in 2006 he was honoured with the ‘Knoxville Pro Athlete of the Year’ award. Butler went pro in April of 2005 and he worked his way up the rankings, eventually fighting for the WBA-NABA heavyweight title, with “Big Zo” unfortunately losing to Travis Walker via majority decision in May of 2011.

Butler’s final ring record reads 30-3-1(23), and he was never stopped. Butler picked up wins over capable fighters such as Demetrice King, Zack Page, Terry Porter, Travis Fulton, and Louis Monaco. Butler retired in 2016, although he was reportedly planning a comeback just a couple of years ago.

Our thoughts go out to Alonzo’s family and friends at this time.

“Ace Miller told me four or five years ago I could be a champion, and I’ve stuck with it through the hard times,” Butler told Knoxville media back in 2006. I’ve felt a responsibility to be a good role model with the kinds working with Golden Gloves.”

Butler will be missed by all who knew him.

Miller said this of his fighter: “With that pure warm personality he has, people want to know how he could be mean enough to be heavyweight champ of the world someday.”

Butler never got that far, but he left his mark on the sport nonetheless.