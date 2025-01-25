Canelo vs. Crawford: Jose Sr. “Embarrassed” by Potential Match

Trainer Jose Benavidez Sr. says the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford clash isn’t a “fair fight,” and he would be “embarrassed to ask” for a match between David Benavidez and Crawford. Jose Sr. states that Canelo is “too big” for Crawford.

Not Fair

In an interview, Jose Sr. sounded angry, talking about Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) possibly fighting 154-pounder Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) in September. He wanted Canelo to face ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez, as he felt that he deserved the match.

Canelo said in an interview this week on the Ring podcast that he has not fought Benavidez because he didn’t like the way he approached him. Benavidez pressured Canelo and bad-mouthed him after he didn’t give him the fight he was asking for.

“I would be embarrassed to ask for that fight [Crawford] for David Benavidez,” said trainer Jose Benavidez Sr. to Fighthype, giving his thoughts on a potential match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. “I think David Benavidez is too big [for Crawford]. I think Canelo is too big. I’m not interested. I don’t think it’s a fair fight. I don’t think it’s an equal fight. Canelo is just too big for Terence Crawford. “That’s a great thing. I’m happy to hear that, but right now, at this point, I don’t give a f*** about Canelo. We’re focused 100%, locked in on David Morrell. It’s one of the toughest fights for David Benavidez up to this point. So, we’re going to have to focus on David Morrell. We cannot underestimate him.”

It’s a good idea for WBC interim light heavyweight champion Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) to focus on his next fight against WBA ‘regular’ champ David Morrell next Saturday night on February 1st because he could lose that fight.

“He’s a two-time world champion in two divisions, and a young fighter. So, that’s what’s in our mind right now 100%,” said Benavidez Sr. “That makes me happy to hear that [Turki Al-Sheikh making big fights happen], maybe in the future that could happen [Canelo-Benavidez].

“I’m just done with Canelo. I don’t think no money is going to get him in the ring with Benavidez, ‘The Mexican Monster,'” said Jose Sr.