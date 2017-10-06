Crolla vs. Burns weights

Weights for Saturday’s battle of former world champions Anthony Crolla and Ricky Burns as they meet in a 12-round lightweight bout that will headline a big day of boxing that will be broadcast EXCLUSIVELY IN THE UNITED STATES, LIVE ON AWE- A WEALTH OF ENTERTAINMENT, beginning at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

(Photo by Mark Robinson)





The fight card will also be streamed live on the AWE channel on www.klowdtv.com

Anthony Crolla 134.9 – Ricky Burns 134.5

Conor Benn 146.6 – Nathan Clarke 146

Sam Eggington 147 – Mohamed Mimoune 145.8

Robbie Barrett 134.4 – Lewis Ritson 133.9

Hosea Burton 179.4 – Saidou Sall 171.8

Gavin McDonnell – Jozsef Ajtai