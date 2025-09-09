Crawford’s Unbothered Demeanor at the Grand Arrival Sets the Tone for Canelo Fight

Terence Crawford looked and sounded confident during his Grand Arrival in Las Vegas today for his title challenge against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13.

Unfazed by the Booing

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) states that he wasn’t bothered by the few boos he received today from pro-Canelo cans, saying that he went through a similar experience to the one he dealt with earlier in his career when he fought Ricky Burns on March 1, 2014, in Glasgow, Scotland.

There’s going to be a big difference in crowd size on Saturday night, with 65,000 fans projected to be in attendance, many of them rooting for Canelo. In contrast, Crawford fought Burns in front of a crowd of approximately 10,000 at the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre.

“This ain’t nothing different when I went to Scotland and fought Ricky Burns. So, I’m cool with it,” said Terence Crawford during today’s Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas for his fight against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday.

“Listen, they’re all going to be quiet come Saturday,” said Crawford about the pro-Canelo crowd at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

If the crowd isn’t quiet, you know what that means. Crawford will be getting worked over by Canelo, beaten up, possibly knocked out. It would be another example that there are weight classes for a reason.

You don’t just go up essentially three divisions and fight for a world title without acclimating first by fighting two to six top contenders. Crawford skipped that part, thanks to Turki Alalshikh. So, we may see a big example of what the end result of line-jumpers is.

BoMac on Running

“BoMac, a lot of people are saying that you’re preparing your guy to run. Is he going to run?” said host Max Kellerman to Crawford’s trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre.

“Does he look like he’s prepared to run?” said BoMac.

Is that a trick question? Crawford looked no different today than when he fought at 147 and 140, and we saw him doing a lot of moving in those weight classes at times. That’s why he failed to become a star, because his style wasn’t entertaining to watch like other, more exciting fighters, like Errol Spence, Manny Pacquiao, and Keith Thurman.

“They think you will,” said Kellerman, pointing to the pro-Canelo crowd.

“Have we let you down yet?” said BoMac.

“How is your guy going to beat Canelo Alvarez, the super middleweight champion of the world?” said Kellerman.

“Ring IQ,” said BoMac.

“Ring IQ? Doesn’t Canelo have a high IQ?” said Kellerman.

“I don’t give a damn about all that, man,” said BoMac, sounding testy.