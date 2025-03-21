Could An Anthony Joshua-Jake Paul Fight Really Happen?

Fight? Maybe a slaughter. In fact, an absolutely dangerous fight for one half of the duo sharing the ring. As fans may have heard, Jake Paul, apparently with utter sincerity, recently called out former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua, and Paul – who has yet to box again since his somewhat dull decision win over an ancient Mike Tyson – went as far as to say he would “f*****g beat Anthony Joshua’s a**!”

Well, most of us feel there is no real chance this fight, this piece of legalized murder, will actually happen, but apparently, AJ has not ruled the fight out completely. According to his promoter Eddie Hearn, Joshua, who called Paul up on the phone after hearing what he had to say, said to Hearn, “Why not?” when Eddie asked him if he would fight Paul.

And now, Hearn, perhaps jokingly (we better hope so), perhaps with sincerity, has said, “We’d do it for the banter.”

Hearn, speaking on DAZN, said AJ “would fight Jake Paul.”

“He’ll fight anyone, to be honest with you,” Hearn continued, referring to Joshua. “And if Jake Paul wants to step up and fight Anthony Joshua (laughing), he’ll need the relevant insurance. The only disappointing thing is, he said 2026. That’s like me saying, ‘Yeah, surfing at the LA Olympics in 2028, I’ll be there.’ Do it in 2025 if you’re gonna do it – you’re not gonna really get much better [as a fighter] at this stage. I dunno. Those two have spoken. I spoke to AJ this morning, and he said, ‘Listen, of course, I’d fight him.’”

So, again, could this “fight,” if you want to call it that, really happen? Hearn was laughing when he said Paul would need the relevant insurance if he did fight AJ, but in reality, this one would be a huge black eye for the sport unless the fix was in. In a legit, no-holding-back encounter, with no punches pulled, with both men engaging in a real fight, Joshua would wipe Paul out in mere seconds. But what if Paul got badly hurt, perhaps for life?

A few years ago, if such a novelty fight had even been mentioned as a vague possibility, everyone would have simply laughed and changed the subject. But in today’s money-hungry world, where just about anything goes, who knows for sure? But is there anyone out there on planet Earth who would give Paul even a 1000 to 1 shot of beating Joshua?

Geez, what has this great sport come to?