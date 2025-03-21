Jai Opetaia Selects #14 Ranked Claudio Squeo for May 13th Title Defense

Jai Opetaia will defend his IBF cruiserweight title against a complete unknown in #14 Claudio Squeo on May 13th, live on DAZN from the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Australia.

The last couple of the unbeaten 29-year-old Opetaia’s challengers have left a lot to be desired, but this one is far worse in the unproven 34-year-old Italy-born Squeo (17-0, 9 KOs). Nicknamed ‘The Red Bull,’ Squeo’s 17-fight resume consists of 100% scrubs, which has helped him build his unbeaten record and achieve a #14 ranking with the IBF.

168-lb Solution?

If it’s not too late, Opetaia’s promoters need to replace Squeo with someone good. Even if they have to comb the 168-lb division for opposition, anything is better than this.

For Opetaia (27-0, 21 KOs) to be willing to stoop to this level of fighting this guy on DAZN, it signals that he’s not the champion that his gullible fanbase believes him to be. When you see Jai fighting guys like Squeo, Jack Massey, and David Nyika instead of Gilberto Ramirez, it tells you something is missing in the ambition department.

Fan Backlash

Perhaps Opetaia’s Australian fanbase doesn’t mind him defending against this level of opponents, but fans outside of the country aren’t buying it and are not pleased. Jai has been raked over the coals on social media since the announcement by Matchroom of his title defense against Squeo.

It’s almost 100% negative remarks from people, labeling Opetaia as a cherry-picker and a guy dodging the tough tests ever since his bad experience in his rematch with Mairis Briedis last May. That’s the fight where a healthy, motivated Briedis put it on Jai, attacking him nonstop and sending him fleeing the entire second half of the contest.

Opetaia fought like a bigger version of Shakur Stevenson and showed no heart for standing in the trenches to fight his older opponent. The fans that Opetaia had gained over the last two years going into that match jumped ship, knowing that he wasn’t the guy that they thought.