Conor Benn’s Ring Return Official For Saturday Night In Orlando, Will Face Rodolfo Orozco

Unbeaten welterweight contender Conor Benn will return to the ring this Saturday night on Orlando. Benn will face Rodolfo Orozco, Sky Sports reports. This will, as fans know, be Benn’s first fight in well over a year, the 26 year old having been suspended for testing positive for a banned substance, this ahead of his subsequently cancelled fight with Chris Eubank Jr last October.

Benn has never wavered in claiming his complete innocence and now, after what has been a tough and trying time for him, Benn at last gets his chance to fight again. Benn was cleared by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel, yet the British Boxing Board of Control and UKAD have lodged an appeal against the decision to allow Benn to fight again, thus Benn will resume his career in America.

“I am undefeated in the ring, and in spirit,” Benn said. “A return on Saturday is a step closer to redemption. After that, I’m putting the 147 to 160 [pound] divisions on notice. You are looking at a determined man with a deep desire to beat them all.”

Benn, 21-0(14) should be able to deal with Orozco okay, although the Londoner will be carrying a good deal of rust into the ring with him – Benn last boxing in April of 2022, when he stopped Chris van Heerden. Mexico’s Orozco is 32-3-3(24) and he has never been stopped. So, as a comeback opponent for Benn, the 24 year old is a solid foe, a live underdog you could say.

Orozco, however, has never fought anyone of real note, with all of his pro fights taking place in Mexico. A pro since 2015, Orozco has won his last two, both by stoppage. But against Benn, Orozco will be taking a big step up in class. But can Benn become the first man to stop Orozco, or might Benn want to get some rounds in in his first fight back?

It will be interesting to see how the US fans react to Benn when he has what will be his second pro fight in America.