Conor Benn Vs Chris Eubank Junior This Saturday: Who Wins?

First, there was a ton of hype, then there was a forced postponement, this due to one of the two fighters seeing his drug test come back with those two dreaded words: adverse findings. Then there was yet more hype, followed by an ‘egg slap’ at the presser, which was in turn followed by a nasty fine to the tune of £100 grand. Now, finally, the fight is here.

This Saturday, at an expected rocking and rolling, 60,000 full to capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the “Next Generation” grudge-match – official title “Fatal Fury” – will play out. It’s a smash here in the UK, and Eddie Hearn expects big pay-per-view numbers to accompany the huge live gate. But as for the rest of the world, well, let’s see how many US fans, how many German fans, how many Mexican fans, and so on, tune in on the night (or the afternoon).

But the big question is, after all the hype, after all the waiting (on the part of those fans who were desperate to see this fight take place) will the fight deliver? Will it be a good fight, an exciting fight, maybe even a modern-day classic? That may be asking for far too much, but with the seemingly genuine bad blood that exists between these two sons of British boxing greats, if not greats, period, it seems we can expect some fireworks.

Benn, who looks massive, this as he has clearly put the work in and has no doubt been pumping iron, says he “cannot wait” to smash his rival’s face in. Eubank Jr has carried a cocky self-assurance all the way through the latest build-up. As far as power, speed, and aggression, Benn seems to have the edge. In terms of world-class experience, the edge goes to Eubank. Benn is the younger man by quite a margin.

If we hadn’t seen Liam Smith halt Eubank a while back, we would have said that Eubank’s chin is absolutely the best quality he has. Now, who knows? Eubank has and can be stopped, and Benn is determined to stop him on Saturday. Maybe he will.

“I’m coming to a fight, it’s always personal, It’s not just Chris,” Benn said to The Ring. “Every single one of my fights has been personal. If you’re trying to take food off my table and out of my kid’s mouth, it’s personal.”

If the whopping paydays we have read about are to be believed, neither Benn nor Eubank will have to worry about putting food on the table after Saturday’s clash, whoever wins or loses. And some fans, some critics, don’t believe either man has earned the kind of huge payday they will each pick up for this fight. But the fan interest is there (again, at least here in the UK), and plenty of people associated with this fight will be even richer when the cash clears at the bank.

Benn, 23-0(14), and Eubank 34-3(25) will hopefully serve up some genuine value for money on Saturday night.

Pick: Benn will go home disappointed as Eubank frustrates him, at times outboxes him, and wins a close but unanimous decision. There will be no screaming for a return fight.